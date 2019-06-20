DGAP-DD: Infineon Technologies AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


19.06.2019 / 17:43



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Sven
Last name(s): Schneider

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Infineon Technologies AG


b) LEI

TSI2PJM6EPETEQ4X1U25 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006231004


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)



























Price(s) Volume(s)
14.272 EUR 7136.00 EUR
14.274 EUR 16500.744 EUR
14.28 EUR 20548.92 EUR
14.278 EUR 21845.34 EUR
14.276 EUR 33905.5 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
14.2766 EUR 99936.5040 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-06-19; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Infineon Technologies AG

Am Campeon 1-15

85579 Neubiberg

Germany
Internet: www.infineon.com





 
51973  19.06.2019 


