







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





19.06.2019 / 17:43







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Sven

Last name(s):

Schneider



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Infineon Technologies AG





b) LEI

TSI2PJM6EPETEQ4X1U25



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006231004





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

14.272 EUR





7136.00 EUR



14.274 EUR





16500.744 EUR



14.28 EUR





20548.92 EUR



14.278 EUR





21845.34 EUR



14.276 EUR





33905.5 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

14.2766 EUR





99936.5040 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-06-19; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



