DGAP-Adhoc: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft cooperates with finleap and plans to acquire Valendo GmbH via capital increase by means of contribution in kind in creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
2019. június 19., szerda, 18:17
DGAP-Ad-hoc: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Alliance
Public disclosure of an insider information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse, as amended (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)
creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft cooperates with finleap and plans to acquire Valendo GmbH via capital increase by means of contribution in kind in creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
The parties envisage the signing of a binding agreement on the acquisition of the Valendo GmbH and the closing of the acquisition of all shares in Valendo GmbH to occur in the second half 2019. The new shares shall be issued by creditshelf making use of its existing authorized share capital by means of two contributions in kind, excluding any subscription rights of creditshelf"s existing shareholders.
About creditshelf - www.creditshelf.com
creditshelf is a pioneer in the field of digital SME financing in Germany that arranges loans via its easy-to-use online platform www.creditshelf.com. creditshelf, which was founded in 2014 and is based in Frankfurt/Main, sees itself as a market and technology leader in the fast-growing business of digital SME financing in Germany. As a provider of SME financing, creditshelf has developed its platform to meet the financing needs of German SME borrowers through loans from investors interested in this asset class. In this process, creditshelf offers to arrange corporate loans and thus enables small and medium-sized companies to access highly attractive financing alternatives. At the same time, creditshelf offers professional investors looking for attractive investment opportunities access to SME financing. The core competencies of creditshelf include the selection of suitable credit projects, analysis of the creditworthiness of potential borrowers, the provision of credit scoring and risk-adequate pricing. creditshelf receives fees for its services from both SME borrowers and investors.
About Valendo - www.valendo.de
Valendo was founded in February 2015 and is part of the finleap fintech ecosystem in Berlin. As a reliable partner of German SMEs, Valendo offers innovative, digital-based financing solutions for growing SMEs and acts as a service provider for refinancing partners. The offering ranges from warehouse financing to factoring and tailor-made liquidity solutions for a broad range of companies, with a particular focus on fast-growing e-commerce companies. The experienced team, consisting of specialists in the areas of asset-backed lending, corporate finance and IT, contributes to the success of German mid-sized companies on a daily basis.
About finleap - www.finleap.com
finleap is Europe"s leading fintech ecosystem, based in Berlin and with an office in Milan. Founded in 2014 by IONIQ Group and Ramin Niroumand, finleap has already developed 16 ventures with its infrastructure and added others by acquisition to its ecosystem. These include companies such as solarisBank, the first banking platform with a full banking license, ELEMENT, a fully digital insurer, PAIR Finance, a provider of data-based debt collection management, and the fintech platforms, finreach solutions and infinitec solutions, for contextual finance. finleap provides access to seed capital, a network of investors and experienced entrepreneurs as well as customers and top talents. The finleap group employs more than 800 people from over 60 countries.
Contact:
creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft:
Investor Relations:
finleap GmbH:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
|Mainzer Landstrasse 33a
|60329 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@creditshelf.com
|Internet:
|www.creditshelf.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQUA5
|WKN:
|A2LQUA
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|827461
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
827461 19-Jun-2019 CET/CEST
