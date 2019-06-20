DGAP-Ad-hoc: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Alliance





Public disclosure of an insider information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse, as amended (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft cooperates with finleap and plans to acquire Valendo GmbH via capital increase by means of contribution in kind in creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft





Frankfurt am Main, 19 June 2019 - creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft (WKN A2LQUA, ISIN DE000A2LQUA5, stock exchange symbol CSQ) and Europe"s leading, Berlin based fintech (young companies focussed on financial technology) ecosystem finleap have signed a legally nonbinding letter of intent today. Pursuant to this letter of intent, finleap and creditshelf target a closer collaboration with regards to lending activities and cooperation opportunities in the finleap ecosystem and creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft plans to acquire all shares of stock capital of the Berlin-based Valendo GmbH from its current shareholders, including its main shareholder finleap. With the intended acquisition, creditshelf extends its portfolio of refinancing options to secured loans as well as further risk analysis and monitoring tools. For the acquisition of all shares of capital in Valendo GmbH, a basis purchase price of a low seven-digit amount is intended (Purchase Price Tranche 1), which can increase up to 50% if certain milestones are met (Purchase Price Tranche 2). creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft has the option to settle the Purchase Price Tranche 1 and the Purchase Price Tranche 2 via two share capital increases in kind against issuances of new shares in creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft. For Purchase Price Tranche 1, the number of shares to be issued by creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft shall be calculated by using the weighted average three months (XETRA) share price of creditshelf prior to the signing date of this nonbinding letter of intent. For Purchase Price Tranche 2, the number of shares to be issued by creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft shall be calculated by using the weighted average three months (XETRA) share price of creditshelf on the last trading day prior to the day that is 16 months after the signing of the legally binding agreement for the acquisition of Valendo GmbH.

The parties envisage the signing of a binding agreement on the acquisition of the Valendo GmbH and the closing of the acquisition of all shares in Valendo GmbH to occur in the second half 2019. The new shares shall be issued by creditshelf making use of its existing authorized share capital by means of two contributions in kind, excluding any subscription rights of creditshelf"s existing shareholders.







About creditshelf - www.creditshelf.com

creditshelf is a pioneer in the field of digital SME financing in Germany that arranges loans via its easy-to-use online platform www.creditshelf.com. creditshelf, which was founded in 2014 and is based in Frankfurt/Main, sees itself as a market and technology leader in the fast-growing business of digital SME financing in Germany. As a provider of SME financing, creditshelf has developed its platform to meet the financing needs of German SME borrowers through loans from investors interested in this asset class. In this process, creditshelf offers to arrange corporate loans and thus enables small and medium-sized companies to access highly attractive financing alternatives. At the same time, creditshelf offers professional investors looking for attractive investment opportunities access to SME financing. The core competencies of creditshelf include the selection of suitable credit projects, analysis of the creditworthiness of potential borrowers, the provision of credit scoring and risk-adequate pricing. creditshelf receives fees for its services from both SME borrowers and investors.

About Valendo - www.valendo.de

Valendo was founded in February 2015 and is part of the finleap fintech ecosystem in Berlin. As a reliable partner of German SMEs, Valendo offers innovative, digital-based financing solutions for growing SMEs and acts as a service provider for refinancing partners. The offering ranges from warehouse financing to factoring and tailor-made liquidity solutions for a broad range of companies, with a particular focus on fast-growing e-commerce companies. The experienced team, consisting of specialists in the areas of asset-backed lending, corporate finance and IT, contributes to the success of German mid-sized companies on a daily basis.

About finleap - www.finleap.com

finleap is Europe"s leading fintech ecosystem, based in Berlin and with an office in Milan. Founded in 2014 by IONIQ Group and Ramin Niroumand, finleap has already developed 16 ventures with its infrastructure and added others by acquisition to its ecosystem. These include companies such as solarisBank, the first banking platform with a full banking license, ELEMENT, a fully digital insurer, PAIR Finance, a provider of data-based debt collection management, and the fintech platforms, finreach solutions and infinitec solutions, for contextual finance. finleap provides access to seed capital, a network of investors and experienced entrepreneurs as well as customers and top talents. The finleap group employs more than 800 people from over 60 countries.





Contact:

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft:

Investor Relations:



creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft



Fabian Brügmann



CFO



Mainzer Landstraße 33a



60329 Frankfurt



Tel.: +49 (69) 348 77 24-27

ir@creditshelf.com

www.creditshelf.com





cometis AG



Maximilian Franz



Unter den Eichen 7



65195 Wiesbaden



Tel: +49 (611) 20 58 55 22

franz@cometis.de

www.cometis.de





finleap GmbH:



Solveig Rathenow



Lead Venture Communications

media@finleap.com



Tel: +49 176 321 44 053

www.finleap.com