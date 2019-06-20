DGAP-Adhoc: Fyber N.V.: Planned short-term debt restructuring
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Bond/Capital Reorganisation
Disclosure of an inside information
FYBER N.V.
Planned short-term debt restructuring
The Company therefore intends to convene a bondholder meeting in due course to resolve upon:
- Extending the maturity of the Bonds to July 2022
- Amending the interest payment schedule of the Bonds, to reflect that all further Bonds coupon payments shall be deferred and paid out in whole on the final redemption date in July 2022
- Reducing the conversion price of the Bonds from EUR3.00 to EUR0.30 per share
In addition, the Company intends to convene an extraordinary meeting of shareholders in due course to resolve upon the issuance of new ordinary shares in the capital of Fyber, needed to accommodate for a future conversion in light of the modified conversion price.
Furthermore, the Company announces that its shareholder and lender Tennor Holding B.V. (formerly Sapinda Holding B.V.) has indicated to support the suggested changes and also prolong the portion of the shareholder loans maturing in July 2020 (amounting to EUR15 million) by 2 years to July 2022 and defer all interest payments to this new maturity date, subject to prolongation of the Bonds.
Investor Contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fyber N.V.
|Johannisstr. 20
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 609 855 528
|E-mail:
|governance@fyber.com
|Internet:
|https://investors.fyber.com/
|ISIN:
|NL0012377394
|WKN:
|A2DUJD
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|827753
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
827753 19-Jun-2019 CET/CEST
