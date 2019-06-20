DGAP-News: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Bond/Capital Reorganisation





FYBER N.V.

Planned short-term debt restructuring

Berlin, 19 June 2019 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company", FSE:FBEN), a leading advertising technology company, announced today that it is preparing to convene a bondholder meeting to finalize its short-term debt restructuring.

Following the voluntary early conversion of EUR74.2 million of the Company"s 07/2020 convertible bonds (ISIN XS1223161651, the "Bonds") into equity in 2019, management has taken the decision to address the refinancing of the remaining portion of Bonds amounting to EUR75.7 million and the short-term straight debt facilities amounting to EUR15 million with Tennor Holding B.V. (formerly Sapinda Holding B.V.) ahead of maturity.

The Company intends to propose to the bondholders the following changes to the terms and conditions of the Bonds to be resolved upon by an extraordinary bondholder meeting:

- Prolonging the term of the Bonds by two years to July 2022

- Deferring all interest payments to this new maturity date without increasing the current interest rate of 3.5 percent p.a.

- Reducing the conversion price of the Bonds from EUR3.00 to EUR0.30 per share, an amount equal to the exchange price used in the recently concluded voluntary exchange offer. This would also ensure that all bondholders may participate in a conversion at said price, given that the past exchange has been limited to institutional investors

Furthermore, the Company announces that its shareholder and lender Tennor Holding B.V. (formerly Sapinda Holding B.V.) has indicated to support the suggested changes and also prolong the above stated shareholder loans by 2 years to July 2022 including a deferral of all interest payments to this new maturity date, subject to prolongation of the Bonds. This intended additional bond restructuring is a further important measure to support growth financing and allocate resources to business and product development rather than debt payments.

The complete notice to bondholders including details on the proposed extraordinary resolution will be published on the Company"s website at:

http://investors.fyber.com/shares#bondholder-meetings.

About Fyber



Fyber is a leading advertising technology company, developing a next generation platform for the programmatic trading of ads, in a data-driven environment. Our mission is to fuel the creation of quality content by empowering digital publishers and app developers to unlock the true value of their advertising properties through advanced technologies, innovative ad formats and data-driven decision-making. Fyber"s technology platform provides an open-access platform for both digital advertisers and publishers with a global reach of more than 1.2 billion monthly unique users. Fyber has offices in Berlin, Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, London, Beijing and Seoul. The Company employs more than 270 people globally and is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "FBEN" and the ISIN NL0012377394.

Investor Contact



Sabrina Kassmannhuber



ir@fyber.com



+49 30 609 855 555

Media Contact



Anja Ben Lekhal



anja.benlekhal@kirchhoff.de



+49 40 609 186 55