AD-HOC RELEASE

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation - MAR)

Delivery Hero Raises Full Year 2019 Revenue Guidance by EUR 200 million

Berlin, 19 June 2019 - Delivery Hero Group ("Delivery Hero") sees higher investment returns and significantly raises its full year 2019 revenue guidance by EUR 200 million to between EUR 1.3 and 1.4 billion leading to near 100% year on year growth. Delivery Hero expects group growth rates for orders and revenues in the second quarter of 2019 to be slightly higher than in the first quarter 2019 and that these higher growth rates will continue in the third quarter and the fourth quarter 2019.

Delivery Hero"s adjusted EBITDA for the first five months of 2019 is in line with its previous guidance range for full year 2019. Based on increased investment returns, Delivery Hero seeks to opportunistically invest up to an additional EUR 100 million in the second half 2019 if returns remain attractive.

The segment full year adjusted EBITDA guidance for MENA and Europe remains the same after any additional investments. The MENA segment is expected to generate EUR 70 million of positive adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2019 and the Europe segment is expected to break even in the second half of 2019.

Definitions:

Figures are adjusted for the divestments of India, foodora (Australia, France, Italy and the Netherlands) and Germany.

Revenues presented for Delivery Hero represent the total segment revenues prior to discounts.

Adjusted EBITDA is the earnings from continuing operations before income taxes, financial result, depreciation and amortization and non-operating earning effects. From January 2019 onwards, adjusted EBITDA reflects adoption of IFRS 16.

Disclaimer:

