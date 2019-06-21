DGAP-DD: QSC AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


20.06.2019 / 11:58



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Jürgen
Last name(s): Hermann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

QSC AG


b) LEI

529900DGVITE7A2L5G12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005137004


b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase (Transaction has been executed via joint deposit of securities held together with wife Marget Hermann)


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
1.37 EUR 20550.00 EUR
1.37 EUR 20550.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
1.3700 EUR 41100.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-06-18; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Quotrix
MIC: XQTX














20.06.2019
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: QSC AG

Mathias-Brüggen-Straße 55

50829 Cologne

Germany
Internet: www.qsc.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



52023  20.06.2019 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

