DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE: MBB acquires a majority stake in Friedrich Vorwerk, a civil engineering and plant construction specialist for underground gas, oil and power lines
2019. június 20., csütörtök, 18:05
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR
Berlin, 20 June 2019 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium sized family business, acquires a 60 % stake in Friedrich Vorwerk KG (GmbH & Co.) and its subsidiaries (hereafter "Vorwerk"). Vorwerk is a civil engineering and plant construction specialist for underground gas, oil and power lines. Friedrich Vorwerk founded the group in 1962 in Tostedt. Vorwerk has over 750 employees operating from nine locations and generated an annual revenue of over EUR 100 million in 2018. The transaction is still subject to the approval of the German antitrust agency. The parties involved in the transaction have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
Vorwerk benefits from the growing need to invest in German gas and electricity grids. The most recent estimates made by the German network agency suggest that more than EUR 6 billion will need to be invested into the German gas network over the next few years. Additionally, the German "Energiewende" requires the installation of several thousand kilometres of new power cables to establish a long distance transmission grid. Since large portions of the new power lines are earthbound, the network operators forecast investments exceeding EUR 60 billion by 2030. Vorwerk is one of the few companies within the German market with the necessary know-how and experience in executing such large-scale earthbound power grid construction projects.
With MBB"s entry, Vorwerk intends to push its growth organically and via acquisitions in the long term. Irene Vorwerk, the widow of the company founder, and Torben Kleinfeldt, the managing partner, will remain shareholders of the company. The management team around Klaus-Dieter Ehlen, Torben Kleinfeldt and Kevin Loots will remain fully in place while MBB is committed to continue the close and successful cooperation with the "Irene and Friedrich Vorwerk Foundation".
Together with Vorwerk, MBB would have generated a consolidated revenue of over EUR 600 million at an EBITDA margin of more than 10 % with over 3,000 employees in the financial year 2018. MBB still has considerable net liquidity and seeks to grow also through acquisitions going forward.
MBB SE
Executive Management
Chairman of the Board
Court of Registration
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MBB SE
|Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
|10719 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 844 15 330
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 30 844 15 333
|E-mail:
|anfrage@mbb.com
|Internet:
|www.mbb.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0ETBQ4
|WKN:
|A0ETBQ
|Indices:
|PXAP
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|828161
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
828161 20-Jun-2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases revenue by 9 percent in the first quarter of 2019
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG steigert Umsatz im ersten Quartal 2019 um 9 Prozent
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with 19 percent revenue increase in 2018
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2018 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 19 Prozent
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes preliminary figures for 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]