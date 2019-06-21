DGAP-DD: Basler AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


21.06.2019 / 14:37



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Arndt
Last name(s): Bake

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Basler AG


b) LEI

5299006OKY4JQTOWH448 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005102008


b) Nature of the transaction

Increase of 800 pieces Basler AG shares due to the issue of bonus shares.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2019-06-18; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Basler AG

An der Strusbek 60-62

22926 Ahrensburg

Germany
Internet: www.baslerweb.com





 
