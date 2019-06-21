DGAP-Adhoc: ADO Properties S.A.: Neuer Chief Executive Officer ernannt
2019. június 21., péntek, 20:07
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADO Properties S.A. / Schlagwort(e): Personalie
ADO Properties S.A.: Neuer Chief Executive Officer ernannt
Berlin, 21. Juni 2019. ADO Properties S.A. (die "Gesellschaft") hat heute Ran Laufer zum neuen Chief Executive Officer der Gesellschaft ernannt. Herr Laufer wird seine Tätigkeit als CEO der Gesellschaft am 23. Juli 2019 aufnehmen. Sein Dienstvertrag hat eine anfängliche Laufzeit bis zum 22. Juli 2023.
Nicole Müller, Legal Counsel
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|ADO Properties S.A.
|1B Heienhaff
|1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Telefon:
|+352 278 456 710
|Fax:
|+352 262 634 079
|E-Mail:
|ir@ado.properties
|Internet:
|www.ado.properties
|ISIN:
|LU1250154413
|WKN:
|A14U78
|Indizes:
|SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Börse Luxemburg, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|829033
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
829033 21.06.2019 CET/CEST
