ADO Properties S.A.: Neuer Chief Executive Officer ernannt


21.06.2019


Berlin, 21. Juni 2019. ADO Properties S.A. (die "Gesellschaft") hat heute Ran Laufer zum neuen Chief Executive Officer der Gesellschaft ernannt. Herr Laufer wird seine Tätigkeit als CEO der Gesellschaft am 23. Juli 2019 aufnehmen. Sein Dienstvertrag hat eine anfängliche Laufzeit bis zum 22. Juli 2023.





