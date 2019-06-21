DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADO Properties S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel





ADO Properties S.A.: New Chief Executive Officer appointed





21-Jun-2019 / 20:07 CET/CEST





Berlin, June 21, 2019. ADO Properties S.A. (the "Company") has today appointed Ran Laufer as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Laufer will join the Company in his role as CEO commencing on July 23, 2019, and the initial term of his service agreement extends through July 22, 2023.









Nicole Müller, Legal Counsel

