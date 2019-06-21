DGAP-Adhoc: ADO Properties S.A.: New Chief Executive Officer appointed
2019. június 21., péntek, 20:07
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADO Properties S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel
ADO Properties S.A.: New Chief Executive Officer appointed
Berlin, June 21, 2019. ADO Properties S.A. (the "Company") has today appointed Ran Laufer as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Laufer will join the Company in his role as CEO commencing on July 23, 2019, and the initial term of his service agreement extends through July 22, 2023.
Contact:
Nicole Müller, Legal Counsel
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ADO Properties S.A.
|1B Heienhaff
|1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 278 456 710
|Fax:
|+352 262 634 079
|E-mail:
|ir@ado.properties
|Internet:
|www.ado.properties
|ISIN:
|LU1250154413
|WKN:
|A14U78
|Indices:
|SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|829033
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
829033 21-Jun-2019 CET/CEST
