2019. június 21., péntek, 20:07





21-Jun-2019 / 20:07 CET/CEST


Berlin, June 21, 2019. ADO Properties S.A. (the "Company") has today appointed Ran Laufer as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Laufer will join the Company in his role as CEO commencing on July 23, 2019, and the initial term of his service agreement extends through July 22, 2023.






Nicole Müller, Legal Counsel







Language: English
Company: ADO Properties S.A.

1B Heienhaff

1736 Senningerberg

Luxemburg
Phone: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 262 634 079
E-mail: ir@ado.properties
Internet: www.ado.properties
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indices: SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 829033





 
