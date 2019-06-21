DGAP-News: ADO Properties S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel





ADO Properties S.A.: New Chief Executive Officer appointed

Berlin, June 21, 2019. ADO Properties S.A. (the "Company") has today appointed Ran Laufer as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Laufer will join the Company in his role as CEO commencing on July 23, 2019, and the initial term of his service agreement extends through July 22, 2023.

Mr. Laufer is an experienced and accomplished high-level executive with extensive experience in the real estate sector. He served in the last 18 years in various managerial and senior executive positions in real estate companies in the residential and commercial segments. Mr. Laufer brings to ADO significant experience and knowledge from multi-billion Euro real estate companies. The experience is in management, operations, marketing and establishment of comprehensive IT systems for fast growing real estate companies. Prior positions include Airport City where he served as Chief Marketing and Sales Officer and Grand City Properties where he served as Deputy CEO. Mr. Laufer has been appointed as the Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TLG in May 2019

Moshe Dayan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, said: We are excited to have Ran as the Company"s new CEO. Given his extensive experience in the real estate sector, he is a great addition and perfectly suited to lead the Company in its continuing success."



About ADO Properties

ADO Properties is a company that focuses on the residential real estate sector and owns a property portfolio of around 24,000 units in Berlin. The company operates an entirely integrated, scalable in-house platform that includes a dedicated property administration. The portfolio of ADO Properties is concentrated in central locations inside Berlin"s S-Bahn-Circle and in attractive districts on the city"s periphery

