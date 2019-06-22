DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG: Investors announce takeover offer for all METRO-shares
2019. június 21., péntek, 23:45
DGAP-Ad-hoc: METRO AG / Key word(s): Offer
EP Global Commerce VI GmbH, a holding company owned by Daniel Křetínský and Patrik Tkáč (hereinafter referred to as "Bidder"), announced today its intention to make a voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of METRO AG for the acquisition of all ordinary and preference shares. The offer shall be subject to a certain minimum acceptance threshold which shall be sufficient in the view of the Bidder to secure approval for a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with METRO AG after settlement of the offer. Furthermore, it will be subject to merger control clearances and other customary conditions. According to its own statements the Bidder aims for full operational control over METRO AG.
The offer price for the ordinary shares (ISIN DE000BFB0019) shall be EUR 16.00 per share and the offer price for the preference shares (ISIN DE000BFB0027) shall be EUR 13.80 per share.
Management Board and Supervisory Board of METRO AG will assess the offer in detail and will comment after submission of the offer documentation. It is recommended to the shareholders of METRO AG not to sell shares to the Bidder or affiliated persons prior to the statement of Management Board and Supervisory Board.
Contact:
METRO AG
Sabrina Ley
Director Investor Relations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|METRO AG
|Metro-Straße 1
|40235 Dusseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 6886-1524
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 6886-3759
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@metro.de
|Internet:
|www.metroag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000BFB0019, DE000BFB0027
|WKN:
|BFB001, BFB002
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|829049
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
829049 21-Jun-2019 CET/CEST
