DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission





Deutsche Post AG: Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission





24.06.2019 / 15:03





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU)

2016/1052 of the commission



Information on share buyback program



24 June 2019



Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany



WKN: 555200



ISIN: DE0005552004



In the time period from 17 June 2019 until and including 21 June 2019, a

number of 177,500 shares were bought back within the framework of the

current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.



Shares were bought back as follows:

























Date

Number of shares

Average price

Purchased volume





acquired

(EUR)

(EUR)

17 Jun

2018

36,000

27.4169

987,008.40

18 Jun

2018

35,900

27.8071

998,274.89

19 Jun

2018

35,500

27.8906

990,116.30

20 Jun

2018

35,100

28.3458

994,937.58

21 Jun

2018

35,000

28.4964

997,374.00













Total

177,500

27.9871

4,967,711.17

























































































An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company

website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the current share buyback program in the time period from 17 June 2019

until and including 21 June 2019 amounts to 177,500 shares.



Contact:



Martin Ziegenbalg



EVP Investor Relations



Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000



This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any

solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

