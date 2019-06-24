DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
2019. június 24., hétfő, 15:03
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Information on share buyback program
Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
In the time period from 17 June 2019 until and including 21 June 2019, a
Shares were bought back as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework
Contact:
Martin Ziegenbalg
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Post AG
|Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.dpdhl.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
829561 24.06.2019
