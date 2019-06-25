DGAP-Ad-hoc: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase





Brunnthal/Munich, 25 June 2019 - Today, the Management Board of SFC Energy AG (SFC) has, with the approval of the Supervisory Board of SFC, resolved by way of a framework resolution to seek to raise gross proceeds of approximately EUR 25 million with a planned capital increase with subscription rights of existing shareholders by partial use of authorized capital against cash contributions through the issuance of new ordinary bearer shares with no-par value (auf den Inhaber lautende Stückaktien) with a notional value of EUR 1.00 and carrying full dividend rights from 1 January 2019 (New Shares).

The New Shares will initially be offered for sale by way of a private placement to qualified investors in Germany and other selected jurisdictions (outside the United States of America) in offshore transactions (Pre-Placement) and are subject to claw-back. Three of SFC"s largest shareholders (HPE PRO Institutional Fund B.V., Havensight Capital Ltd. and Conduit Ventures IIA LP, currently holding respectively 26.94%, 7.48% and 7.15%, of the SFC"s registered share capital) have waived their subscription rights in this regard. Therefore it is ensured, that the New Shares to the extent not relating to waived subscription rights from the three large shareholders and assigned to the Joint Global Coordinators, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and COMMERZBANK Aktiengesellschaft, are available for subscription by the shareholders of SFC. The offer price per New Share for the Pre-Placement as well as the identical subscription price will be determined on the outcome of the Pre-Placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding. The Management Board has resolved that the maximum price per New Share will be EUR 12.00, i.e. no New Share will be sold for more than EUR 12.00. The offer period for the Pre-Placement is expected to run from 25 June 2019 to 26 June 2019.

The Management Board is expected to determine tomorrow, on 26 June 2019, following authorization by the Supervisory Board, and partially utilizing the authorized capital, the subscription price, the final number of new shares to be offered to shareholders of SFC as well as the subscription ratio.

Final decisions on the implementation of the capital increase have not yet been made. The implementation of the capital increase is subject to the Pre-Placement being completed successfully.

