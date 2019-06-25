DGAP-Ad-hoc: Delticom AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend





Delticom AG: Preparation and audit of the annual financial statements completed; no dividend for 2018; Annual General Meeting on August 12, 2019





Delticom AG: Preparation and audit of the annual financial statements



completed; no dividend for 2018; Annual General Meeting on August 12, 2019

Hanover, 25 June 2019 - The preparation and audit of the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements of Delticom AG, (WKN 514680, ISIN DE0005146807, ticker symbol DEX), Europe"s leading online retailer of tyres and automotive accessories and expert in the field of efficient warehouse logistics, as of December 31, 2018, was completed today. KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft has issued an unqualified audit certificate for the financial statements.

Delticom AG achieved EBITDA of EUR 9.0 million in the past fiscal year according to audited IFRS group figures, a decrease of 3.3 % compared to the previous year"s figure of EUR 9.3 million. EBITDA for fiscal year 2018 is thus EUR 3.0 million lower than the preliminary figure announced in March. The valuation of All you need GmbH, which was acquired by Delticom last year, resulted in an adjustment requirement of EUR 2.5 million affecting net income.

While earnings before taxes were positive at EUR 426 thousand (2017: EUR 1.7 million), consolidated net income amounted to EUR -1.7 million (2017: EUR 1.1 million). Earnings per share amounted to EUR -0.13 (diluted and undiluted; 2017: EUR 0.09). The earnings development is based on a significantly higher tax expense of EUR 2.1 million (2017: EUR 0.5 million) compared to the previous year, which resulted primarily from deferred tax expenses (totaling EUR 1.5 million), in particular in connection with loss carryforwards.

Against the backdrop of last year"s earnings performance and in view of the investments required in the current year to create the structures necessary to return to a sustainably profitable growth course, the Management Board has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting to not pay any dividend for the past financial year (2017: EUR 0.10 per share). This step goes hand in hand with the objective of strengthening Delticom AG"s earnings power in order to enable shareholders to participate in Delticom"s business success again in the future.

The Annual General Meeting will be held in Hanover on 12 August 2019.

Delticom will publish its 2018 financial statement on 26 June 2019 on its website www.delti.com in the Investor Relations section.





Company profile:



Delticom AG is an E-Commerce company operating primarily in Europe and the USA. It specialises in the design and operation of online shops, Internet-based customer acquisition, internet marketing, developing partner networks and complex, highly efficient product picking and distribution logistics.

Delticom AG is the leading online distributor of tyres and automotive accessories. Our product range also includes the online second-hand vehicle trade and efood. Delticom has extensive experience in creating shops for the international market and in transnational E-Commerce. In addition to design, Delticom also provides product descriptions and a comprehensive customer service programme in your national language. Establishing efficient warehousing and logistics processes is utilised not only in selling tyres, used vehicles and online grocery shopping, but is also offered to third parties as an additional service.

Since its establishment in Hanover, Germany in 1999, the company has accrued exceptional expertise in designing efficient, fully integrated internal ordering and logistics processes. The company owns its own warehouses, including a fully automated small item warehouse.

In 2017, Delticom AG generated sales of around EUR 667 million. The E-Commerce specialist operates in 74 countries with over 460 online shops and online distribution platforms, serving over 13.0 million customers. The product range offered to private and business customers includes over 100 brands and more than 25,000 models of tyres for passenger cars, motorbikes, trucks, utility vehicles, buses and complete wheel sets. Customers are also able to have the ordered products sent to one of the 42,000 service partners of Delticom AG around the world.

Our range also encompasses over 500,000 automotive parts and accessories, including motor oils, snow chains and batteries. Entry into the business of online used car selling has rounded off the automotive offering. In this sense, Delticom AG has developed from a classic online retailer to an online solutions provider.

The shares of Delticom AG have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since October 2006 (ISIN DE0005146807).

On the Internet at: www.delti.com



