DGAP-Adhoc: MagForce AG successfully resolves and completes capital increase from authorized capital under exclusion of statutory subscription rights
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MagForce AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
MagForce AG successfully resolves and completes capital increase from authorized capital under exclusion of statutory subscription rights
Berlin, June 25, 2019 - The Management Board of MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, Xetra: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5) has resolved and successfully completed today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, on basis of the authorization provided for in the Company"s articles of association, an increase of the registerd share capital of the Company from currently EUR 26,463,802.00 to EUR 27,640,274.00 by issuing 1,176,472 new no-par value bearer shares under exclusion of the shareholders" statutory subscription rights.
The new shares with dividend entitlement starting from January 1, 2018 were placed in a private placement as follows: 705,883 of the new shares with M&G International Investments Ltd., London, and 470,589 of the new shares with MagForce AG"s CEO, Dr. Ben Lipps, each at EUR 4.25 per new share.
The gross proceeds of the capital increase accruing to the Company amount to EUR 5 million.
The proceeds of the capital increase shall be used to further support the growth and equity base of the Company.
- End of Insider Information -
This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by MagForce AG may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. MagForce AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MagForce AG
|Max-Planck-Straße 3
|12489 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 308 380 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 308 380 99
|E-mail:
|info@magforce.com
|Internet:
|www.magforce.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0HGQF5
|WKN:
|A0HGQF
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|829919
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
829919 25-Jun-2019 CET/CEST
