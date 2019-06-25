DGAP-AFR: Delticom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2019. június 25., kedd, 18:00





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Delticom AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


Delticom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


25.06.2019 / 18:00


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Delticom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: June 26, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: June 26, 2019
German: http://www.delti.com/Investor_Relations/Delticom_Geschaeftsbericht_2018.pdf
English: http://www.delti.com/Investor_Relations/Delticom_AnnualReport_2018.pdf














25.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Delticom AG

Brühlstraße 11

30169 Hanover

Germany
Internet: www.delti.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




830849  25.06.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=830849&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum