DGAP-Adhoc: MAX Automation SE: Supervisory Board decides closure of IWM Automation Bodensee GmbH
2019. június 25., kedd, 18:24
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
AD-HOC RELEASE (PURSUANT TO SECTION 17 GERMAN SECURITIES TRADING ACT (WPHG))
MAX Automation SE: Supervisory Board decides closure of IWM Automation Bodensee GmbH
Dusseldorf, June 25, 2019 - Having duly considered alternatives, including disposal, the Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE has today decided the closure of the high loss-making subsidiary IWM Automation Bodensee GmbH in Bermatingen as of December 31, 2019. The process of closing IWM Automation Bodensee GmbH at its location in Bermatingen affects around 100 jobs. A social package and establishing a transfer company are intended to mitigate the consequences of job losses. Customer projects still to be processed will be duly completed in an orderly manner. In addition to the resulting operating losses, the additional costs for the closure will be in the upper one-digit million range.
Contact:
Marco Cabras
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MAX Automation SE
|Breite Straße 29-31
|40213 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 90991-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 90991-11
|E-mail:
|Investor.Relation@maxautomation.com
|Internet:
|www.maxautomation.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2DA588
|WKN:
|A2DA58
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|830843
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
830843 25-Jun-2019 CET/CEST
