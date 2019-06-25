

MAX Automation SE: Supervisory Board decides closure of IWM Automation Bodensee GmbH





Dusseldorf, June 25, 2019 - Having duly considered alternatives, including disposal, the Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE has today decided the closure of the high loss-making subsidiary IWM Automation Bodensee GmbH in Bermatingen as of December 31, 2019. The process of closing IWM Automation Bodensee GmbH at its location in Bermatingen affects around 100 jobs. A social package and establishing a transfer company are intended to mitigate the consequences of job losses. Customer projects still to be processed will be duly completed in an orderly manner. In addition to the resulting operating losses, the additional costs for the closure will be in the upper one-digit million range.



