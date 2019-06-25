DGAP-Adhoc: MAX Automation SE: Supervisory Board decides closure of IWM Automation Bodensee GmbH

Dusseldorf, June 25, 2019 - Having duly considered alternatives, including disposal, the Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE has today decided the closure of the high loss-making subsidiary IWM Automation Bodensee GmbH in Bermatingen as of December 31, 2019. The process of closing IWM Automation Bodensee GmbH at its location in Bermatingen affects around 100 jobs. A social package and establishing a transfer company are intended to mitigate the consequences of job losses. Customer projects still to be processed will be duly completed in an orderly manner. In addition to the resulting operating losses, the additional costs for the closure will be in the upper one-digit million range.



Contact:

Katja Redweik

Head of Corporate Development/IR

MAX Automation SE

Tel.: +49 (0)211 - 9099 144
katja.redweik@maxautomation.com

Contact for media representatives:

Susan Hoffmeister

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Tel.: +49 (0)89 - 125 09 03 30
sh@crossalliance.de



Marco Cabras

newskontor - Agentur für Kommunikation

Tel.: +49 (0)211 - 863 949 22
marco.cabras@newskontor.de
www.maxautomation.com










Company: MAX Automation SE

Breite Straße 29-31

40213 Düsseldorf

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 90991-0
Fax: +49 (0)211 90991-11
E-mail: Investor.Relation@maxautomation.com
Internet: www.maxautomation.com
