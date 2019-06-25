DGAP-News: After thorough consideration, MAX Automation SE decides to close IWM Automation Bodensee
2019. június 25., kedd, 18:32
DGAP-News: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
PRESS RELEASE
After thorough consideration, MAX Automation SE decides to close IWM Automation Bodensee
Dusseldorf, June 25, 2019 - MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA58), a company listed on Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is consistently implementing its disinvestment program to improve its profitability and risk profile. Having duly considered alternatives, including disposal, the Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE has today decided the closure of the loss-making subsidiary IWM Automation Bodensee GmbH in Bermatingen, as of December 31, 2019. Customer projects still to be processed will be duly completed in an orderly manner. Without the prospect of successful restructuring, the burden from the continuing operations would exceed the costs of liquidation. In the fiscal year 2018, IWM Automation Bodensee GmbH as the portfolio company generating the highest loss, had already resulted the 2018 profit expectations of the MAX Automation Group having to be adjusted.
"Closing IWM Automation Bodensee GmbH is a measure with no alternatives. We are aware of our social responsibility toward the employees affected and greatly regret having to take this step. In view of the losses sustained by the company over the years and the high financing requirements, we sadly see no option for sustainably continuing the operations of the company. With this closure, we ultimately underline our decision to concentrate consistently on the MAX Automation Group"s strong core business", explains Andreas Krause, Chairman of the Management Board and CFO of MAX Automation SE. The process of closing IWM Automation Bodensee GmbH at its location in Bermatingen affects around 100 jobs. A social package and establishing a transfer company are intended to mitigate the consequences of job losses. In addition to the resulting operating losses, the additional costs for the closure will be in the upper one-digit million range.
IWM Automation Bodensee GmbH is part of the disinvestment program decided in September 2018 that also encompasses IWM Automation GmbH and ELWEMA Automotive GmbH as well as the 51-percent share in MAX Automation Shanghai Co. Ltd., which no longer forming part of the core business. In years ahead, MAX Automation SE has plans to grow further and to develop in a successful and profitable manner. Since the start of 2019, the company has been focusing on the three core areas of business Process Technologies, Environmental Technologies and Evolving Technologies.
Contact:
Katja Redweik
Marco Cabras
About MAX Automation SE
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MAX Automation SE
|Breite Straße 29-31
|40213 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 90991-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 90991-11
|E-mail:
|Investor.Relation@maxautomation.com
|Internet:
|www.maxautomation.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2DA588
|WKN:
|A2DA58
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|830869
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
830869 25.06.2019
