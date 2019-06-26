The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on June 21, 2019 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 19 june 2019



Person obliged to notify: BlackRock, Inc.



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Ordinary share

21.626.869,00

24.271.503,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc



Ordinary share

1.126.786,00

1.189.932,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc.

Physical Delivery

Contract for difference

39.364,00

39.364,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc.

In cash





Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

9,87 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

9,37 %

0,51 %

Voting rights

11,05 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

10,51 %

0,53 %



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM: https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=75401