DGAP-PVR: Aurubis AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2019. június 26., szerda, 10:14





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Aurubis AG


Aurubis AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


26.06.2019 / 10:14


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: Aurubis AG
Street: Hovestrasse 50
Postal code: 20539
City: Hamburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299005SHIN9ZK7GW242

2. Reason for notification








X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Silchester International Investors LLP
City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

24 Jun 2019

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 5.17 % 0.00 % 5.17 % 44956723
Previous notification 3.09 % 0 % 3.09 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006766504 0 2326438 0.00 % 5.17 %
Total 2326438 5.17 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG













Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
N/A

0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
N/A


0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:





Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Silchester i) acts as investment manager for 5 commingled funds; ii) has full voting and investment discretion over fund investments; and iii) does not act as custodian so fund shares are held in the name of each Fund"s custodian. The change in holding reported here was due to a series of transactions over a series of trading days. None of the funds" individual holdings exceeds 3% in Aurubis AG. 


Date

25 Jun 2019














26.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Aurubis AG

Hovestrasse 50

20539 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.aurubis.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




831171  26.06.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=831171&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum