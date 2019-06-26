DGAP-News: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Personnel





Nanogate SE: Dividend of EUR 0.11 Approved





26.06.2019 / 16:43







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Nanogate SE: Dividend of EUR 0.11 Approved

Göttelborn/Saarbrücken, Germany, June 26, 2019. Today, the shareholders" meeting of Nanogate SE, a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components, approved several draft resolutions with a large majority.

In accordance with the proposal of the administration, the shareholders approved an unchanged dividend of EUR 0.11 per share. In addition, the shareholders" meeting agreed to further items on the agenda, including profit transfer agreements with the subsidiaries Nanogate Goletz Systems GmbH and Nanogate Management Services GmbH.

With broad approval, Martin Hendricks was voted onto the Supervisory Board. This follows his appointment by the Saarbrücken district court in February as the successor to former member of the Supervisory Board Hartmut Gottschild. In its subsequent meeting, the Supervisory Board appointed Klaus-Günter Vennemann as the new Chairman and Martin Hendricks as his deputy. Oliver Schumann (prior Chairman), Dr. Farsin Yadegardjam (prior Deputy Chairman), Dr. Clemens Doppler and Dr. Peter Merten complete the Supervisory Board.



Contact

Christian Dose



Financial Press and Investors



WMP Finanzkommunikation GmbH



Tel. +49 69 57 70 300 21



nanogate@wmp-ag.de





Juliane Wernet



Nanogate SE



Zum Schacht 3



66287 Göttelborn | Germany



Tel. +49 6825 9591 223



juliane.wernet@nanogate.com





www.nanogate.com



twitter.com/nanogate_se

Nanogate SE

Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces. The Group employs around 1,700 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive). The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic with its own production facilities.

True to its slogan "A world of new surfaces," Nanogate is a long-standing innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve customers" products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and innovative plastic components. The Group focuses on attractive applications, primarily for the mobility, aviation, home appliances, interior, leisure, and medical sectors - its target industries. As a systems provider, Nanogate broadly covers the value chain: design and engineering, materials development for surface systems, series coating of various different substrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the opening up of international markets and the development of new applications, particularly for the strategic areas of glass-like (N-Glaze) and metallized surfaces (N-Metals).

Disclaimer

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities. The shares in Nanogate SE (the "Shares") may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). No offer or sale of transferable securities is being made to the public.