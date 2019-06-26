DGAP-News: MAX Automation SE decides divestiture of its minority stake in ESSERT GmbH

Dusseldorf, 26. June, 2019 - The Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA58), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, decided to sell its minority share in ESSERT GmbH during its Board meeting yesterday. Andreas Krause, Chairman of the Management Board and CFO of MAX Automation SE, explains the reasons for this sale decision: "The expectations regarding this investment have not been fulfilled. At the same time, ESSERT GmbH is no longer part of the core business after the structural realignment of our Group. We are focusing on sustainable profitable growth and want to further develop the MAX Automation Group yield-optimised".



ESSERT GmbH consists of two business units: "Advanced Robotics" and "Digital Processes". The current shareholders of the company have agreed that Christopher Essert will develop the company according to his desired focus. Hereto, its managing director Christopher Essert will reacquire the shares in ESSERT GmbH held by MAX Automation. The transaction is expected to be completed by 30 June 2019.



About MAX Automation SE

MAX Automation SE (WKN: A2DA58), based in Dusseldorf, is an internationally active industrial group for high-tech automation solutions. The operating business is divided into three divisions: in its Process Technology segment, the Group"s comprehensive technological Expertise makes it an innovation leader in the development and manufacture of proprietary solutions (e.g. dosing, impregnation), particularly for the automotive and electronics industries. In its Environmental Technology segment, MAX Automation develops and installs technologically complex systems for the recycling, energy and raw materials industries. The Evolving Technologies division of MAX Automation develops high-quality assembly and system solutions for the medical technology and automotive industries as well as for robotics and augmented automation.



