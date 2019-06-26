DGAP-News: MAX Automation SE decides divestiture of its minority stake in ESSERT GmbH
2019. június 26., szerda, 17:10
DGAP-News: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Disposal
PRESS RELEASE
MAX Automation SE decides divestiture of its minority stake in ESSERT GmbH
Dusseldorf, 26. June, 2019 - The Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA58), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, decided to sell its minority share in ESSERT GmbH during its Board meeting yesterday. Andreas Krause, Chairman of the Management Board and CFO of MAX Automation SE, explains the reasons for this sale decision: "The expectations regarding this investment have not been fulfilled. At the same time, ESSERT GmbH is no longer part of the core business after the structural realignment of our Group. We are focusing on sustainable profitable growth and want to further develop the MAX Automation Group yield-optimised".
ESSERT GmbH consists of two business units: "Advanced Robotics" and "Digital Processes". The current shareholders of the company have agreed that Christopher Essert will develop the company according to his desired focus. Hereto, its managing director Christopher Essert will reacquire the shares in ESSERT GmbH held by MAX Automation. The transaction is expected to be completed by 30 June 2019.
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MAX Automation SE
|Breite Straße 29-31
|40213 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 90991-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 90991-11
|E-mail:
|Investor.Relation@maxautomation.com
|Internet:
|www.maxautomation.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2DA588
|WKN:
|A2DA58
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|831637
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
831637 26.06.2019
