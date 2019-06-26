







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Werner

Last name(s):

Brandt



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE





b) LEI

529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000PSM7770





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

13.51 EUR





9740.71 EUR



13.515 EUR





21096.915 EUR



13.52 EUR





17724.72 EUR



13.525 EUR





22045.75 EUR



13.53 EUR





25571.70 EUR



13.535 EUR





19612.215 EUR



13.54 EUR





19470.52 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

13.5263 EUR





135262.53 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-06-25; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



