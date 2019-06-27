DGAP-News: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





Newron Pharmaceuticals now also listed on the primary market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange and on XETRA





Newron Pharmaceuticals now also listed on the primary market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange and on XETRA



ODDO SEYDLER BANK AG acts as Capital Market Partner of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange and Designated Sponsor

Milan, Italy - June 27, 2019 - Shares of Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. ("Newron"; SIX: NWRN), traded on the Swiss stock exchange, are now also listed on the primary market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. Newron has mandated ODDO SEYDLER BANK AG as its Capital Market Partner of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange and Designated Sponsor to ensure continuous liquidity in the trading of shares on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange as well as XETRA, one of the leading electronic trading platforms in Europe.

The biopharmaceutical company, based in Bresso near Milan, Italy, focuses on the development of novel therapies for patients with central and peripheral nervous system disorders. With Xadago(R) (Safinamide) for the treatment of Parkinson"s disease, Newron has already developed a market-ready product, approved for the treatment of Parkinson"s disease in the EU, Switzerland, the United States, Australia, Canada, Brazil and Colombia, and commercialized by its partners. The class of drug candidates in advanced development includes Sarizotan for the treatment of respiratory disorders in Rett syndrome patients, for which results from the pivotal Phase III STARS trial are expected in QIV 2019, and Evenamide with a development program consisting of two pivotal efficacy trials in patients with schizophrenia: one study in patients with worsening psychosis during treatment with atypical antipsychotics and a second study in treatment-resistant schizophrenic patients who have not responded to Clozapine. Positive results from both studies may lead to the approval of Evenamide as a new adjunctive therapy for patients with schizophrenia who do not adequately respond to their current medication.

Stefan Weber, Chief Executive Officer of Newron, said: "The Swiss Stock Exchange remains our primary trading venue. The additional listing in Düsseldorf is intended primarily to enable existing and potentially new investors from EU countries trading our shares through EU brokers and - in view of the ongoing discussions on the Swiss-EU framework agreement - to permanently secure share trading. In addition, with the appointment of a Designated Sponsor, we offer our shareholders a further internationally leading trading platform, the electronic trading system of the German Stock Exchange, XETRA, thereby increasing the attractiveness of trading and liquidity of the shares."

In the XETRA electronic trading system, Designated Sponsors generate additional liquidity by obliging themselves to enter binding bids and offer prices (so-called quotes) in the order book, thereby ensuring continuous trading of the respective shares.

In their role of providing liquidity, Designated Sponsors must meet high quality criteria (minimum requirements) of the German Stock Exchange. ODDO SEYDLER BANK AG has achieved the highest rating of the German Stock Exchange ("AA") and has maintained this rating for many years.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals



Newron (SIX: NWRN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system. The company is headquartered in Bresso near Milan, Italy. Xadago(R) (safinamide) has received marketing authorization for the treatment of Parkinson"s disease in the European Union, Switzerland, the US, Australia, Canada, Brazil, and Colombia and is commercialized by Newron"s partner Zambon. US WorldMeds holds the commercialization rights in the USA. Meiji Seika has the rights to develop and commercialize the compound in Japan and other key Asian territories. In addition to Xadago(R) for Parkinson"s disease, Newron has a strong pipeline of promising treatments for rare disease patients at various stages of clinical development, including sarizotan for patients with Rett syndrome and ralfinamide for patients with specific rare pain indications. Newron is also developing Evenamide as the potential first add-on therapy for the treatment of patients with positive symptoms of schizophrenia. For more information, please visit: www.newron.com

For more information

Newron



Stefan Weber - CEO



+39 02 6103 46 26

pr@newron.com



UK/Europe



Julia Phillips / Natalie Garland-Collins, FTI Consulting



+44 20 3727 1000

SCnewron@fticonsulting.com



Switzerland



Martin Meier-Pfister, IRF



+41 43 244 81 40

meier-pfister@irf-reputation.ch



Germany/Europe



Anne Hennecke, MC Services



+49 211 52925222

anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu



USA



Paul Sagan, LaVoieHealthScience



+1 617 374 8800, Ext. 112

psagan@lavoiehealthscience.com

Important Notices



This document contains forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) about (1) Newron" s ability to develop and expand its business, successfully complete development of its current product candidates, the timing of commencement of various clinical trials and receipt of data and current and future collaborations for the development and commercialization of its product candidates, (2) the market for drugs to treat CNS diseases and pain conditions, (3) Newron"s financial resources, and (4) assumptions underlying any such statements. In some cases, these statements and assumptions can be identified by the fact that they use words such as "will", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "project", "intend", "plan", "believe", "target", and other words and terms of similar meaning. All statements, other than historical facts, contained herein regarding Newron"s strategy, goals, plans, future financial position, projected revenues and costs and prospects are forward-looking statements.



By their very nature, such statements and assumptions involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that predictions, forecasts, projections and other outcomes described, assumed or implied therein will not be achieved. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set out in, contemplated by or underlying the forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors. These factors include (without limitation) (1) uncertainties in the discovery, development or marketing of products, including without limitation difficulties in enrolling clinical trials, negative results of clinical trials or research projects or unexpected side effects, (2) delay or inability in obtaining regulatory approvals or bringing products to market, (3) future market acceptance of products, (4) loss of or inability to obtain adequate protection for intellectual property rights, (5) inability to raise additional funds, (6) success of existing and entry into future collaborations and licensing agreements, (7) litigation, (8) loss of key executive or other employees, (9) adverse publicity and news coverage, and (10) competition, regulatory, legislative and judicial developments or changes in market and/or overall economic conditions.



Newron may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements and assumptions underlying any such statements may prove wrong. Investors should therefore not place undue reliance on them. There can be no assurance that actual results of Newron"s research programs, development activities, commercialization plans, collaborations and operations will not differ materially from the expectations set out in such forward-looking statements or underlying assumptions.



Newron does not undertake any obligation to publicly up-date or revise forward looking statements except as may be required by applicable regulations of the SIX Swiss Exchange where the shares of Newron are listed. This document does not contain or constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities of Newron and no part of it shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.