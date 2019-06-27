DGAP-News: Newron PharmaceutiNewron Pharmaceuticals now also listed on the primary market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange and on XETRAcals now also listed on the primary market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange and on XETRA
2019. június 27., csütörtök, 07:00
DGAP-News: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Newron Pharmaceuticals now also listed on the primary market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange and on XETRA
Milan, Italy - June 27, 2019 - Shares of Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. ("Newron"; SIX: NWRN), traded on the Swiss stock exchange, are now also listed on the primary market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. Newron has mandated ODDO SEYDLER BANK AG as its Capital Market Partner of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange and Designated Sponsor to ensure continuous liquidity in the trading of shares on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange as well as XETRA, one of the leading electronic trading platforms in Europe.
The biopharmaceutical company, based in Bresso near Milan, Italy, focuses on the development of novel therapies for patients with central and peripheral nervous system disorders. With Xadago(R) (Safinamide) for the treatment of Parkinson"s disease, Newron has already developed a market-ready product, approved for the treatment of Parkinson"s disease in the EU, Switzerland, the United States, Australia, Canada, Brazil and Colombia, and commercialized by its partners. The class of drug candidates in advanced development includes Sarizotan for the treatment of respiratory disorders in Rett syndrome patients, for which results from the pivotal Phase III STARS trial are expected in QIV 2019, and Evenamide with a development program consisting of two pivotal efficacy trials in patients with schizophrenia: one study in patients with worsening psychosis during treatment with atypical antipsychotics and a second study in treatment-resistant schizophrenic patients who have not responded to Clozapine. Positive results from both studies may lead to the approval of Evenamide as a new adjunctive therapy for patients with schizophrenia who do not adequately respond to their current medication.
Stefan Weber, Chief Executive Officer of Newron, said: "The Swiss Stock Exchange remains our primary trading venue. The additional listing in Düsseldorf is intended primarily to enable existing and potentially new investors from EU countries trading our shares through EU brokers and - in view of the ongoing discussions on the Swiss-EU framework agreement - to permanently secure share trading. In addition, with the appointment of a Designated Sponsor, we offer our shareholders a further internationally leading trading platform, the electronic trading system of the German Stock Exchange, XETRA, thereby increasing the attractiveness of trading and liquidity of the shares."
In the XETRA electronic trading system, Designated Sponsors generate additional liquidity by obliging themselves to enter binding bids and offer prices (so-called quotes) in the order book, thereby ensuring continuous trading of the respective shares.
In their role of providing liquidity, Designated Sponsors must meet high quality criteria (minimum requirements) of the German Stock Exchange. ODDO SEYDLER BANK AG has achieved the highest rating of the German Stock Exchange ("AA") and has maintained this rating for many years.
About Newron Pharmaceuticals
For more information
Newron
Important Notices
831677 27.06.2019
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases revenue by 9 percent in the first quarter of 2019
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG steigert Umsatz im ersten Quartal 2019 um 9 Prozent
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with 19 percent revenue increase in 2018
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2018 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 19 Prozent
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes preliminary figures for 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]