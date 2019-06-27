DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Investment





Wiesbaden/Berlin, June 27, 2019 - Aareal Bank Group has acquired a stake in PropTech1 Ventures, a venture capital fund that focuses on the real estate sector and specialises in European PropTech start-ups. Aareal Bank Group, which is listed in Deutsche Börse"s MDAX index, is a leading provider of smart financing, software products and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries.

With a mid-single-digit million euro investment in PropTech1 Ventures, Aareal Bank Group continues to pursue a strategic agenda that includes exploration of relevant property sector ecosystems. "We are always on the lookout for fresh ideas and innovative approaches to add to our Group-wide start-up programme in order to continue offering convincing solutions to our clients - in an environment increasingly shaped by technology", said Henning Zander, Head of Aareal Bank Group"s start-up programme, adding, "As a leading European PropTech fund, PropTech1 is a perfect match with our endeavours to further increase the Bank"s footprint in this area."

Marius Marschall von Bieberstein, Founding Partner of PropTech1 Ventures, commented: "Aareal Bank Group is not only the second bank which we have welcomed as a co-investor. More importantly, the move further enhances our approach of uniting active players in the digitalisation of the property industry in an independent venture capital fund. This ensures that in addition to equity, the PropTechs with the strongest prospects also get maximum added value."



Aareal Bank Group, headquartered in Wiesbaden, is a leading international property specialist. It provides smart financings, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries, and is present across three continents: Europe, North America and Asia/Pacific. Aareal Bank AG, whose shares are included in Deutsche Börse"s MDAX index, is the Group"s parent entity. It manages the various entities organised in the Group"s two business segments: Structured Property Financing and Consulting /Services. The Structured Property Financing segment encompasses all of Aareal Bank Group"s property financing and funding activities. In this segment, the Bank facilitates property investment projects for its domestic and international clients, within the framework of a three-continent strategy covering Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific region. In its Consulting/Services segment Aareal Bank Group offers its European clients from the property and energy sectors a unique combination of specialised banking services as well as innovative digital products and services, designed to help clients optimise and enhance the efficiency of their business processes.

PropTech1 Ventures (www.proptech1.ventures) is Germany"s first venture capital fund focusing on European PropTech startups. After the real estate industry, the so-called "sleeping giant", has shied away from real innovation for decades, it now faces drastic change due to digitalization. This provides tremendous opportunities for PropTech startups focused on the optimization, digitization, and disruption of the real estate industry. The VC fund was co-founded by real estate entrepreneur Marius Marschall von Bieberstein (Managing Partner evoreal) and the Managing Partners of COOPERATIVA Venture Group, Nikolas Samios and Anja Rath, and is actively supported by its Venture Partners Dr. Beat Schwab (former Head of Global Real Estate Asset Management Credit Suisse), Andreas Wende (Managing Partner NAI apollo), Christian Vollmann (CEO & founder nebenan.de and "Business Angel of the Year 2017"), Kristofer Fichtner (co-founder Thermondo), Nicholas Neerpasch (CEO & co-founder of Doozer), and Dr. Peter Staub (CEO & founder of the real estate consultancy pom+). The shareholders of the fund so far consist of approx. 30 real estate companies and entrepreneurs from all areas of the value chain. In addition to venture capital, PropTech1 provides PropTech companies with expertise and market access from leading experts in the traditional real estate industry, PropTech scene, and venture capital sector. Through its analyst team, which covers the DACH, UK, and Nordics focus regions and monitors international trends, PropTech1 offers its fund investors access to what we consider to be the most interesting startups in the scene, proven venture capital method expertise, financial participation both through the fund as well as through direct co-investment opportunities, and the moderated exchange with other innovative real estate companies and the PropTech startups themselves.

Contact:Aareal Bank AGCorporate CommunicationsSven KorndörfferPhone: +49 611 348 2306sven.korndoerffer@aareal-bank.comNico ReinholdPhone: +49 611 348 3438nico.reinhold@aareal-bank.com