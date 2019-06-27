DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank Group invests in PropTech1 Ventures
2019. június 27., csütörtök, 09:12
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Investment
Aareal Bank Group invests in PropTech1 Ventures
With a mid-single-digit million euro investment in PropTech1 Ventures, Aareal Bank Group continues to pursue a strategic agenda that includes exploration of relevant property sector ecosystems. "We are always on the lookout for fresh ideas and innovative approaches to add to our Group-wide start-up programme in order to continue offering convincing solutions to our clients - in an environment increasingly shaped by technology", said Henning Zander, Head of Aareal Bank Group"s start-up programme, adding, "As a leading European PropTech fund, PropTech1 is a perfect match with our endeavours to further increase the Bank"s footprint in this area."
Marius Marschall von Bieberstein, Founding Partner of PropTech1 Ventures, commented: "Aareal Bank Group is not only the second bank which we have welcomed as a co-investor. More importantly, the move further enhances our approach of uniting active players in the digitalisation of the property industry in an independent venture capital fund. This ensures that in addition to equity, the PropTechs with the strongest prospects also get maximum added value."
About PropTech1 Ventures
