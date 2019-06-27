







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

SKR Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Klaus

Last name(s):

Rosenfeld

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Schaeffler AG





b) LEI

549300Q7E782X7GC1P43



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000SHA0159





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

6.352 EUR





3099.78 EUR



6.36 EUR





43801.32 EUR



6.358 EUR





2638.57 EUR



6.356 EUR





5911.08 EUR



6.354 EUR





3094.40 EUR



6.35 EUR





2108.20 EUR



6.348 EUR





2926.43 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

6.3580 EUR





63579.7800 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-06-25; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



