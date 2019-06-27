DGAP-News: CONSUS Real Estate AG: The Annual General Meeting approved all proposed resolutions by a large majority
2019. június 27., csütörtök, 13:04
DGAP-News: CONSUS Real Estate AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
CONSUS Real Estate AG: The Annual General Meeting approved all proposed resolutions by a large majority
Berlin, 27th June 2019 - At the annual shareholders" meeting of CONSUS Real Estate AG ("Consus", ISIN DE000A2DA414) on June 26th 2019 all the resolutions of the agenda were approved by an overwhelming majority, thus providing full support to the company"s strategy. Detailed voting outcomes are available on the company"s website: https://www.consus.ag/hauptversammlung-2019
The shareholders approved the actions of the Management Board (99,96 percent approval) and Supervisory Board (99,94 percent approval) for the financial year 2018. Prior to the votes, Management Board Chairman, Professor Andreas Steyer presented his report on the previous fiscal year as well as answering questions from shareholders.
Supervisory Board Chairman, Mr. Axel Harloff welcomed the shareholders at the Ludwig-Erhard-Haus in Berlin to this year"s Annual General Meeting. He opened the meeting at 11 am and concluded it at 2.15 pm. A total of 63,07 percent of the share capital was represented.
For further information regarding this year"s Annual General Meeting and the voting outcome of individual items of the agenda, please go to the Consus website: www.consus.ag
Investor Relations
investors@consus.ag
+49 30 965 357 90 260
About CONSUS Real Estate AG
CONSUS Real Estate AG ("Consus") with headquarters in Berlin is one of Germany"s leading property developers in the residential real estate sector, operating in the country"s top nine major cities. With a project development volume of around 10 billion EUR, Consus" principal business focus is on standardised multi-floor residential buildings. The Consus Group of Companies covers the full development-value-creation chain, from forward sales to institutional investors, digitalisation of building processes to industrial serial production. The Consus shares are listed in the scale segment on the German Stock Exchange and in the m:access segment, the comprehensive quality section of the Munich Stock Exchange. They are also traded via XETRA in Frankfurt, among others.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CONSUS Real Estate AG
|Kurfürstendamm 188-189
|10707 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 965 357 90 300
|E-mail:
|info@consus.ag
|Internet:
|www.consus.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A2DA414
|WKN:
|A2DA41
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|832251
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
832251 27.06.2019
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases revenue by 9 percent in the first quarter of 2019
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG steigert Umsatz im ersten Quartal 2019 um 9 Prozent
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with 19 percent revenue increase in 2018
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2018 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 19 Prozent
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes preliminary figures for 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]