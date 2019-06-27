

Berlin, 27th June 2019 - At the annual shareholders" meeting of CONSUS Real Estate AG ("Consus", ISIN DE000A2DA414) on June 26th 2019 all the resolutions of the agenda were approved by an overwhelming majority, thus providing full support to the company"s strategy. Detailed voting outcomes are available on the company"s website: https://www.consus.ag/hauptversammlung-2019





The shareholders approved the actions of the Management Board (99,96 percent approval) and Supervisory Board (99,94 percent approval) for the financial year 2018. Prior to the votes, Management Board Chairman, Professor Andreas Steyer presented his report on the previous fiscal year as well as answering questions from shareholders.





Supervisory Board Chairman, Mr. Axel Harloff welcomed the shareholders at the Ludwig-Erhard-Haus in Berlin to this year"s Annual General Meeting. He opened the meeting at 11 am and concluded it at 2.15 pm. A total of 63,07 percent of the share capital was represented.





For further information regarding this year"s Annual General Meeting and the voting outcome of individual items of the agenda, please go to the Consus website: www.consus.ag





About CONSUS Real Estate AG





CONSUS Real Estate AG ("Consus") with headquarters in Berlin is one of Germany"s leading property developers in the residential real estate sector, operating in the country"s top nine major cities. With a project development volume of around 10 billion EUR, Consus" principal business focus is on standardised multi-floor residential buildings. The Consus Group of Companies covers the full development-value-creation chain, from forward sales to institutional investors, digitalisation of building processes to industrial serial production. The Consus shares are listed in the scale segment on the German Stock Exchange and in the m:access segment, the comprehensive quality section of the Munich Stock Exchange. They are also traded via XETRA in Frankfurt, among others.

























