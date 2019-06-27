

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: METRO AG





METRO AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung





27.06.2019 / 14:02





Stimmrechtsmitteilung







1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

METRO AG

Straße, Hausnr.:

Metro-Straße 1

PLZ:

40235

Ort:

Düsseldorf

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

5299006EQ03K3SSUYS12



2. Grund der Mitteilung



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten

X

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

X

Sonstiger Grund:

Freiwillige Gruppenmitteilung mit Schwellenüberschreitung auf Ebene einer Tochtergesellschaft aufgrund des Abschlusses einer unwiderruflichen Verpflichtungserklärung



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Daniel Křetínský

Geburtsdatum: 09.07.1975



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

EP Global Commerce GmbH

EP Global Commerce II GmbH





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

21.06.2019



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

12,13 %

20,59 %

32,71 %

360121736

letzte Mitteilung

10,91 %

20,59 %

31,50 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE000BFB0019



43674589

%

12,13 %

Summe

43674589

12,13 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Call Option

n/a

n/a

54726393

15,20 %





Summe

54726393

15,20 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Unwiderrufliche Verpflichtung

n/a

n/a

Physisch

54726393

15,20 %

Call Option

27.06.2019

n/a

Physisch

19410956

5,39 %

Put Option

04.07.2019

n/a

Physisch

19410956

5,39 %







Summe

74137349

20,59 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Daniel Křetínský

%

%

%

EP Global Commerce a.s.

%

%

%

EP Global Commerce GmbH

8,52 %

15,20 %

23,71 %









Daniel Křetínský

%

%

%

EP Global Commerce a.s.

%

%

%

EP Global Commerce II GmbH

3,61 %

5,39 %

9,00 %









Daniel Křetínský

%

%

%

EP Global Commerce a.s.

%

%

%

EP Global Commerce III GmbH

%

%

%

EP Global Commerce IV GmbH

%

%

%

EP Global Commerce V GmbH

%

%

%

EP Global Commerce VI GmbH

%

15,20 %

15,20 %



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:

Die Call Option und die unwiderrufliche Verpflichtungserklärung (7.b.1 Nr. 1 und 7.b.2 Nr. 1) beziehen sich auf dieselben Aktien. Da die Call Option solange nicht akzeptiert werden kann wie die Verpflichtung zur Übertragung der Aktien unter der unwiderrufliche Verpflichtungserklärung wirksam ist, sind beide Optionen alternativ zueinander und die zugrundeliegenden Aktien nicht zu aggregieren.



Die Call Option und die Put Option (Nr. 2 und 3 zu 7.b.2) beziehen sich auf dieselben Aktien. Da die Put Option nur dann ausgeübt werden kann - vorbehaltlich der diesbezüglichen Vollzugsbedingung -, wenn die Call Option nicht ausgeübt wurde, sind beide Optionen alternativ zueinander und die zugrundeliegenden Aktien nicht zu aggregieren.





Datum

26.06.2019



