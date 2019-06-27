DGAP-PVR: METRO AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: METRO AG


METRO AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung


27.06.2019 / 14:02


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: METRO AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Metro-Straße 1
PLZ: 40235
Ort: Düsseldorf
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299006EQ03K3SSUYS12

2. Grund der Mitteilung








  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
Freiwillige Gruppenmitteilung mit Schwellenüberschreitung auf Ebene einer Tochtergesellschaft aufgrund des Abschlusses einer unwiderruflichen Verpflichtungserklärung

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Daniel Křetínský
Geburtsdatum: 09.07.1975

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

EP Global Commerce GmbH
EP Global Commerce II GmbH

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

21.06.2019

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 12,13 % 20,59 % 32,71 % 360121736
letzte Mitteilung 10,91 % 20,59 % 31,50 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE000BFB0019
43674589 % 12,13 %
Summe 43674589 12,13 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG















Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Call Option n/a n/a 54726393 15,20 %
    Summe 54726393 15,20 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG






























Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Unwiderrufliche Verpflichtung n/a n/a Physisch 54726393 15,20 %
Call Option 27.06.2019 n/a Physisch 19410956 5,39 %
Put Option 04.07.2019 n/a Physisch 19410956 5,39 %
      Summe 74137349 20,59 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:























































Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Daniel Křetínský % % %
EP Global Commerce a.s. % % %
EP Global Commerce GmbH 8,52 % 15,20 % 23,71 %
 


Daniel Křetínský % % %
EP Global Commerce a.s. % % %
EP Global Commerce II GmbH 3,61 % 5,39 % 9,00 %
 


Daniel Křetínský % % %
EP Global Commerce a.s. % % %
EP Global Commerce III GmbH % % %
EP Global Commerce IV GmbH % % %
EP Global Commerce V GmbH % % %
EP Global Commerce VI GmbH % 15,20 % 15,20 %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Die Call Option und die unwiderrufliche Verpflichtungserklärung (7.b.1 Nr. 1 und 7.b.2 Nr. 1) beziehen sich auf dieselben Aktien. Da die Call Option solange nicht akzeptiert werden kann wie die Verpflichtung zur Übertragung der Aktien unter der unwiderrufliche Verpflichtungserklärung wirksam ist, sind beide Optionen alternativ zueinander und die zugrundeliegenden Aktien nicht zu aggregieren.

Die Call Option und die Put Option (Nr. 2 und 3 zu 7.b.2) beziehen sich auf dieselben Aktien. Da die Put Option nur dann ausgeübt werden kann - vorbehaltlich der diesbezüglichen Vollzugsbedingung -, wenn die Call Option nicht ausgeübt wurde, sind beide Optionen alternativ zueinander und die zugrundeliegenden Aktien nicht zu aggregieren. 


Datum

26.06.2019














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: METRO AG

Metro-Straße 1

40235 Düsseldorf

Deutschland
Internet: www.metroag.de





 
