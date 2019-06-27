DGAP-PVR: METRO AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: METRO AG


METRO AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


27.06.2019 / 14:02


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: METRO AG
Street: Metro-Straße 1
Postal code: 40235
City: Dusseldorf
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299006EQ03K3SSUYS12

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level due to conclusion of irrevocable undertaking

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Daniel Křetínský
Date of birth: 09 Jul 1975

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

EP Global Commerce GmbH
EP Global Commerce II GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

21 Jun 2019

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 12.13 % 20.59 % 32.71 % 360121736
Previous notification 10.91 % 20.59 % 31.50 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000BFB0019
43674589 % 12.13 %
Total 43674589 12.13 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Call option n/a n/a 54726393 15.20 %
    Total 54726393 15.20 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG






























Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Irrevocable Undertaking n/a n/a Physical 54726393 15.20 %
Call Option 27.06.2019 n/a Physical 19410956 5.39 %
Put Option 04.07.2019 n/a Physical 19410956 5.39 %
      Total 74137349 20.59 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:























































Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Daniel Křetínský % % %
EP Global Commerce a.s. % % %
EP Global Commerce GmbH 8.52 % 15.20 % 23.71 %
 


Daniel Křetínský % % %
EP Global Commerce a.s. % % %
EP Global Commerce II GmbH 3.61 % 5.39 % 9.00 %
 


Daniel Křetínský % % %
EP Global Commerce a.s. % % %
EP Global Commerce III GmbH % % %
EP Global Commerce IV GmbH % % %
EP Global Commerce V GmbH % % %
EP Global Commerce VI GmbH % 15.20 % 15.20 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Call option and irrevocable undertaking (7.b.1 no. 1 and 7.b.2 no. 1) relate to the same shares. Since the call option cannot be accepted for as long as obligation to transfer shares under irrevocable undertaking is valid, both options are alternative to each other and the underlying shares will not be aggregated.

Call option and put option (nos. 2 and 3 of 7.b.2) relate to the same shares. Since the put option can only be exercised - subject to the relevant conditions precedent - in case the call option has not been exercised, both options are alternative to each other and the underlying shares will not be aggregated. 


Date

26 Jun 2019














Language: English
Company: METRO AG

Metro-Straße 1

40235 Dusseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.metroag.de





 
