Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

METRO AG

Street:

Metro-Straße 1

Postal code:

40235

City:

Dusseldorf

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

5299006EQ03K3SSUYS12



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

X

Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level due to conclusion of irrevocable undertaking



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Daniel Křetínský

Date of birth: 09 Jul 1975



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

EP Global Commerce GmbH

EP Global Commerce II GmbH





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

21 Jun 2019



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

12.13 %

20.59 %

32.71 %

360121736

Previous notification

10.91 %

20.59 %

31.50 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE000BFB0019



43674589

%

12.13 %

Total

43674589

12.13 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Call option

n/a

n/a

54726393

15.20 %





Total

54726393

15.20 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Irrevocable Undertaking

n/a

n/a

Physical

54726393

15.20 %

Call Option

27.06.2019

n/a

Physical

19410956

5.39 %

Put Option

04.07.2019

n/a

Physical

19410956

5.39 %







Total

74137349

20.59 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Daniel Křetínský

%

%

%

EP Global Commerce a.s.

%

%

%

EP Global Commerce GmbH

8.52 %

15.20 %

23.71 %









Daniel Křetínský

%

%

%

EP Global Commerce a.s.

%

%

%

EP Global Commerce II GmbH

3.61 %

5.39 %

9.00 %









Daniel Křetínský

%

%

%

EP Global Commerce a.s.

%

%

%

EP Global Commerce III GmbH

%

%

%

EP Global Commerce IV GmbH

%

%

%

EP Global Commerce V GmbH

%

%

%

EP Global Commerce VI GmbH

%

15.20 %

15.20 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:

Call option and irrevocable undertaking (7.b.1 no. 1 and 7.b.2 no. 1) relate to the same shares. Since the call option cannot be accepted for as long as obligation to transfer shares under irrevocable undertaking is valid, both options are alternative to each other and the underlying shares will not be aggregated.



Call option and put option (nos. 2 and 3 of 7.b.2) relate to the same shares. Since the put option can only be exercised - subject to the relevant conditions precedent - in case the call option has not been exercised, both options are alternative to each other and the underlying shares will not be aggregated.





Date

26 Jun 2019



