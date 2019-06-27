DGAP-PVR: METRO AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: METRO AG
METRO AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
27.06.2019 / 14:02
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|METRO AG
|Street:
|Metro-Straße 1
|Postal code:
|40235
|City:
|Dusseldorf
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|5299006EQ03K3SSUYS12
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level due to conclusion of irrevocable undertaking
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Natural person (first name, surname): Daniel Křetínský
Date of birth: 09 Jul 1975
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
|EP Global Commerce GmbH
EP Global Commerce II GmbH
7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|12.13 %
|20.59 %
|32.71 %
|360121736
|Previous notification
|10.91 %
|20.59 %
|31.50 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000BFB0019
|43674589
| %
|12.13 %
|Total
|43674589
|12.13 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Call option
|n/a
|n/a
|54726393
|15.20 %
|
|
|Total
|54726393
|15.20 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Irrevocable Undertaking
|n/a
|n/a
|Physical
|54726393
|15.20 %
|Call Option
|27.06.2019
|n/a
|Physical
|19410956
|5.39 %
|Put Option
|04.07.2019
|n/a
|Physical
|19410956
|5.39 %
|
|
|
|Total
|74137349
|20.59 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Daniel Křetínský
| %
| %
| %
|EP Global Commerce a.s.
| %
| %
| %
|EP Global Commerce GmbH
|8.52 %
|15.20 %
|23.71 %
|
|Daniel Křetínský
| %
| %
| %
|EP Global Commerce a.s.
| %
| %
| %
|EP Global Commerce II GmbH
|3.61 %
|5.39 %
|9.00 %
|
|Daniel Křetínský
| %
| %
| %
|EP Global Commerce a.s.
| %
| %
| %
|EP Global Commerce III GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|EP Global Commerce IV GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|EP Global Commerce V GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|EP Global Commerce VI GmbH
| %
|15.20 %
|15.20 %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|Call option and irrevocable undertaking (7.b.1 no. 1 and 7.b.2 no. 1) relate to the same shares. Since the call option cannot be accepted for as long as obligation to transfer shares under irrevocable undertaking is valid, both options are alternative to each other and the underlying shares will not be aggregated.
Call option and put option (nos. 2 and 3 of 7.b.2) relate to the same shares. Since the put option can only be exercised - subject to the relevant conditions precedent - in case the call option has not been exercised, both options are alternative to each other and the underlying shares will not be aggregated.
Date
