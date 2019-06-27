







Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen





27.06.2019 / 17:11







Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.









































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Callum

Nachname(n):

Laing



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

MBH Corporation Plc





b) LEI

213800NXJ8SAXU8GBY43



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

GB00BF1GH114





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

1,55 EUR





100000,00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

1,55 EUR





100000,00 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2019-06-25; UTC+1





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



