Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen


27.06.2019 / 17:11



1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Callum
Nachname(n): Laing

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

MBH Corporation Plc


b) LEI

213800NXJ8SAXU8GBY43 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: GB00BF1GH114


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
1,55 EUR 100000,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
1,55 EUR 100000,00 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2019-06-25; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: MBH Corporation Plc

Studio 7-9, Royal Patriotic Victoria Building, Joh

SW18 3SX London

Großbritannien
Internet: https://www.mbhcorporation.com/





 
