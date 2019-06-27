DGAP-DD: MBH Corporation Plc deutsch
2019. június 27., csütörtök, 17:14
1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen
a) Name
2. Grund der Meldung
a) Position / Status
b) Erstmeldung
3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften
a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung
b) Art des Geschäfts
c) Preis(e) und Volumen
d) Aggregierte Informationen
e) Datum des Geschäfts
f) Ort des Geschäfts
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|MBH Corporation Plc
|Studio 7-9, Royal Patriotic Victoria Building, Joh
|SW18 3SX London
|Großbritannien
|Internet:
|https://www.mbhcorporation.com/
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
52251 27.06.2019
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases revenue by 9 percent in the first quarter of 2019
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG steigert Umsatz im ersten Quartal 2019 um 9 Prozent
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with 19 percent revenue increase in 2018
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2018 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 19 Prozent
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes preliminary figures for 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]