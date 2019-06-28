DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: Invitation to Investor Conference Call
2019. június 27., csütörtök, 20:51
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Conference
Dear LION E-Mobility Investors,
We cordially invite you to participate in our Investor Conference Call on Friday, June 28th at 10am BST to provide you with an update on our business as well as the June 27 ordinary shareholder meeting.
The board of directors of LION E-Mobility will be represented on the call and will be hosted by Mr. Kutscher.
Please sign up to GotoWebinar to participate and ask questions during this call.
The link to this webinar is:
https://global.gotowebinar.com/ojoin/2383167663708608012/7039958917114891782
The Governing Board of LION E-Mobility AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LION E-Mobility AG
|Lindenstraße 16
|6340 Baar
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 (0)41 500 54 11
|Fax:
|+41 (0)41 500 54 12
|E-mail:
|info@lionemobility.de
|Internet:
|www.lionemobility.com
|ISIN:
|CH0132594711, CH0132594711
|WKN:
|A1JG3H , A1JG3H
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access)
|EQS News ID:
|832579
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
832579 27.06.2019
