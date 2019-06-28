DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: Einladung zum Investor Conference Call

2019. június 27., csütörtök, 20:51





DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Schlagwort(e): Hauptversammlung/Konferenz


LION E-Mobility AG: Einladung zum Investor Conference Call


27.06.2019 / 20:51



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.


Sehr geehrte LION E-Mobility Investoren, 

wir laden Sie herzlich zu unserem Investor Conference Call am Freitag den 28. Juni um 11 Uhr ein, um Ihnen ein Business Update nach der ordentlichen Generalversammlung in Zug am Donnerstag, den 27. Juni, zu geben. 

 

Es werden der gesamte Vorstand der LION E-Mobility vertreten sein, Hr. Kutscher wird moderieren. 

 

Bitte melden Sie sich vorab bei GotoWebinar an, um zu partizipieren und Fragen stellen zu können. 

 

Folgend der Link:
https://global.gotowebinar.com/ojoin/2383167663708608012/7039958917114891782

 

Der Verwaltungsrat der LION E-Mobility AG















27.06.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de


























Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: LION E-Mobility AG

Lindenstraße 16

6340 Baar

Schweiz
Telefon: +41 (0)41 500 54 11
Fax: +41 (0)41 500 54 12
E-Mail: info@lionemobility.de
Internet: www.lionemobility.com
ISIN: CH0132594711, CH0132594711
WKN: A1JG3H , A1JG3H
Börsen: Freiverkehr in Frankfurt, Hamburg, München (m:access)
EQS News ID: 832579





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




832579  27.06.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=832579&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum