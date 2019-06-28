

DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Schlagwort(e): Hauptversammlung/Konferenz





LION E-Mobility AG: Einladung zum Investor Conference Call





27.06.2019 / 20:51







Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.









wir laden Sie herzlich zu unserem Investor Conference Call am Freitag den 28. Juni um 11 Uhr ein, um Ihnen ein Business Update nach der ordentlichen Generalversammlung in Zug am Donnerstag, den 27. Juni, zu geben.







Es werden der gesamte Vorstand der LION E-Mobility vertreten sein, Hr. Kutscher wird moderieren.







Bitte melden Sie sich vorab bei GotoWebinar an, um zu partizipieren und Fragen stellen zu können.







Folgend der Link:

https://global.gotowebinar.com/ojoin/2383167663708608012/7039958917114891782





Sehr geehrte LION E-Mobility Investoren,wir laden Sie herzlich zu unserem Investor Conference Call am Freitag den 28. Juni um 11 Uhr ein, um Ihnen ein Business Update nach der ordentlichen Generalversammlung in Zug am Donnerstag, den 27. Juni, zu geben.Es werden der gesamte Vorstand der LION E-Mobility vertreten sein, Hr. Kutscher wird moderieren.Bitte melden Sie sich vorab bei GotoWebinar an, um zu partizipieren und Fragen stellen zu können.Folgend der Link: Der Verwaltungsrat der LION E-Mobility AG



























27.06.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



