DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: Einladung zum Investor Conference Call
2019. június 27., csütörtök, 20:51
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Schlagwort(e): Hauptversammlung/Konferenz
Sehr geehrte LION E-Mobility Investoren,
wir laden Sie herzlich zu unserem Investor Conference Call am Freitag den 28. Juni um 11 Uhr ein, um Ihnen ein Business Update nach der ordentlichen Generalversammlung in Zug am Donnerstag, den 27. Juni, zu geben.
Es werden der gesamte Vorstand der LION E-Mobility vertreten sein, Hr. Kutscher wird moderieren.
Bitte melden Sie sich vorab bei GotoWebinar an, um zu partizipieren und Fragen stellen zu können.
Folgend der Link:
https://global.gotowebinar.com/ojoin/2383167663708608012/7039958917114891782
Der Verwaltungsrat der LION E-Mobility AG
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|LION E-Mobility AG
|Lindenstraße 16
|6340 Baar
|Schweiz
|Telefon:
|+41 (0)41 500 54 11
|Fax:
|+41 (0)41 500 54 12
|E-Mail:
|info@lionemobility.de
|Internet:
|www.lionemobility.com
|ISIN:
|CH0132594711, CH0132594711
|WKN:
|A1JG3H , A1JG3H
|Börsen:
|Freiverkehr in Frankfurt, Hamburg, München (m:access)
|EQS News ID:
|832579
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
832579 27.06.2019
