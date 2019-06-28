DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: Placement price for TRATON shares set at EUR 27.00 per share
DGAP-Ad-hoc: TRATON SE / Key word(s): IPO
Placement price for TRATON shares set at EUR 27.00 per share
Munich, June 27, 2019 - The placement price for the shares of TRATON SE ("TRATON") has been set at EUR 27.00 per share (the placement price of EUR 27.00 corresponds to SEK 284.70 as calculated based on the EUR/SEK exchange rate at 12:00 p.m. (noon) CEST on the last day of the offer period (June 27, 2019) as displayed on the Bloomberg website under www.bloomberg.com/quote/EURSEK:CUR) by Volkswagen AG in coordination with TRATON and the advising banks. In total, 57,500,000 existing ordinary bearer shares from the holdings of Volkswagen AG are being placed with investors (including 7,500,000 shares to cover over-allotments).
Assuming full exercise of the greenshoe option, the free float will be 11.50% of TRATON"s share capital. Volkswagen will remain a committed majority shareholder. Based on the placement price, TRATON"s market capitalization amounts to EUR 13.5 billion.
TRATON shares are scheduled to begin trading on the regulated market (regulierter Markt) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and the regulated market (reglerad marknad) of Nasdaq Stockholm (Large Cap Segment) under the ticker symbol 8TRA on June 28, 2019. The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) is DE000TRAT0N7, and the German Securities Code (WKN) is TRAT0N.
Contact:
Rolf Woller
Head of Investor Relations
T +49 162 172 33 62
rolf.woller@traton.com
TRATON SE
Dachauer Str. 641
80995 Munich, Germany
www.traton.com
