TRATON SE: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: TRATON SE / Home Member State


TRATON SE: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


27.06.2019 / 22:04


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


TRATON SE announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that Germany is the Home
Language: English
Company: TRATON SE

Dachauer Str. 641

80995 München

Germany
Internet: www.traton.com





 
