DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE successfully completes stock split
2019. június 28., péntek, 07:00
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Corporate News
- Nominal capital rises to 115,500,000
Munich, June 28, 2019 - Nemetschek SE (ISIN 0006452907) announces that the stock split resolved on by the annual general meeting on May 28, 2019, was implemented on today"s date. Every shareholder receives two additional shares for every Nemetschek share held at no further charge by means of a corresponding depot credit. The stock split was technically carried out by means of a capital increase of the company"s funds of EUR 77,000,000 from EUR 38,500,000 to EUR 115,500,000. Given that the overall value remained the same, the estimated price level of the Nemetschek share for the shareholders was accordingly divided by three. The stock split is to promote trading in Nemetschek shares and make the share even more attractive to investors. As a result of the split, the nominal capital of Nemetschek SE has tripled from currently 38,500,000 to 115,500,000 no-par value bearer shares.
For further information on the company, please contact
About the Nemetschek Group
The Nemetschek Group is a pioneer for digital transformation in the AEC industry. As the sole corporate group worldwide, Nemetschek covers the entire life cycle of building and infrastructure projects with its software solutions and guides its customers into the future of digitalization. With its intelligent and innovative software solutions, the Nemetschek Group increases quality in the building process and improves the digital workflow of all those involved in the building process. This revolves around the use of open standards (Open BIM). The innovative solutions of the 16 brands in the four customer-oriented divisions are used by more than five million users worldwide. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the company today employs more than 2,600 experts. Publicly listed since 1999 and quoted on the MDAX and TecDAX, the company achieved revenue in the amount of EUR 461.3 million and an EBITDA of EUR 121.3 million in 2018.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nemetschek SE
|Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
|81829 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 540459-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 540459-444
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@nemetschek.com
|Internet:
|www.nemetschek.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006452907
|WKN:
|645290
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|832365
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
832365 28.06.2019
