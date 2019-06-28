DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Total Voting Rights Announcement





RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





28.06.2019 / 09:28





Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

































Publication of total number of voting rights







1. Details of issuer



RWE Aktiengesellschaft



Altenessener Str. 35



45141 Essen



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect



Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)



X

Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

28 Jun 2019



3. New total number of voting rights:

614745499







28.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

