RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


28.06.2019


Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer


RWE Aktiengesellschaft

Altenessener Str. 35

45141 Essen

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 28 Jun 2019

3. New total number of voting rights:

614745499














Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft

Altenessener Str. 35

45141 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com





 
