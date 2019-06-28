DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Law amendment of securities according to § 50 Para. 1, No. 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]





On May 3, 2019 the annual general meeting and the preferred shareholder

meeting of RWE Aktiengesellschaft, Essen, resolved that all non-voting

preferred shares shall be converted to voting bearer common shares. The

corresponding amendments of the company"s Articles of Incorporation were

entered into the Company"s commercial register at the District Court

(Amtsgericht) Essen on June 28, 2019 and thereby became effective.



Following the entry of the amendments of the Company"s Articles of

Incorporation all previous non-voting bearer preferred shares have been

converted into voting bearer common shares abolishing the preferred

dividend stipulated in Article 4, Paragraph 4 of the previous version of

the Articles of Incorporation.



The conversion of preferred shares to common shares does not affect the

amount of the Company"s capital stock. It still remains EUR

1,573,748,477.44. However, henceforth, the capital stock consists of

614,745,499 non-par value voting bearer common shares. The share of each

shareholder in the Company"s capital stock thus remains unchanged.



The conversion of the preferred shares into common shares requires a

conversion of the stock market listing. The depositary banks will adjust

the holdings of their customers in preferred shares of RWE

Aktiengesellschaft to common shares of the Company at a ratio of 1:1 and

change the previous securities identification numbers from ISIN

DE0007037145 and WKN 703714 to ISIN DE0007037129 and WKN 703712. The

conversion of the preferred shares is solely conducted via the collective

security deposit system. No actions are required by the shareholders

themselves.



All of the 39,000,000 voting bearer common shares created by the conversion

of the 39,000,000 non-voting bearer preferred shares shall be admitted upon

application to the trading on the regulated market on the Frankfurt Stock

Exchange and on the section of the regulated market with additional post

admission obligations (Prime Standard) as well as on the regulated market

on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange on June 28, 2019. Commencement of trading

and listing is scheduled for July 1, 2019.



RWE Aktiengesellschaft



The Executive Board

