

DGAP-Ad-hoc: KAP AG / Schlagwort(e): Prognoseänderung





KAP AG revidiert Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019





28.06.2019 / 11:38 CET/CEST





Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.







KAP AG REVIDIERT PROGNOSE FÜR DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2019





Fulda, 28. Juni 2019 - Die KAP AG revidiert heute mit Blick auf aktuelle Entwicklungen und eine geänderte Einschätzung des konjunkturellen Umfeldes die Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019. Maßgeblich für die aktualisierte Prognose ist ein erlittener Brandschaden am Standort Reichenbach. Dieser führt zu negativen Auswirkungen auf die Umsatz- und Ertragsentwicklung im Segment surface technologies. Gleichzeitig sind vor dem Hintergrund identifzierter Unregelmäßigkeiten bei der Bewertung von Vorräten Wertberichtigungen im Segment engineered products erforderlich, deren Höhe noch nicht abschließend feststehen. Darüber hinaus führt die eingetrübte konjunkturelle Situation zu einem höher als erwarteten Nachfragerückgang von Kunden. Der Vorstand plant mit dem Vorliegen gesicherter Kenntnisse über die Auswirkungen der einzelnen Effekte zu Beginn des vierten Quartals 2019 eine aktualisierte Prognose abzugeben.





Kontakt



KAP AG



Nadine Kaldenbach



E: n.kaldenbach@kap.de



T: +49 661 103 716



Kirchhoff Consult AG



Michael Werneke



E: michael.werneke@kirchhoff.de



T: +49 40 609 186 34







Informationen und Erläuterungen des Emittenten zu dieser Mitteilung:





Über die KAP AG



Die KAP AG ist eine mittelständische Industriegruppe mit rund 3.000 Mitarbeitern. In den Segmenten engineered products, flexible films, it/services, surface technologies und precision components entwickeln wir innovative industrielle Produkte und technologische Lösungen für internationale Industrie- und Handelsunternehmen. Mit unserer langfristig angelegten Strategie besetzen wir attraktive Marktnischen mit langfristigem Wachstumspotential. Unser Fokus liegt dabei im Aufbau und in der Entwicklung von margenstarken Industriesegmenten zu hoch spezialisierten Marktführern. Im Rahmen von Nachfolgeregelungen übernehmen wir darüber hinaus als verlässlicher Partner zur Verstärkung bestehender oder zum Aufbau zusätzlicher Segmente mittelständische Unternehmen mit attraktiven Marktpositionen. Von unserem Wachstumskurs profitieren unsere Aktionäre durch unsere ertragsorientierte Dividendenpolitik.















28.06.2019 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



