1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Schulz

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Amendment

Correction of date of the transaction

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

TRATON SE


b) LEI

529900UIMQRKPFN6SV80 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
27.00 EUR 54675.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
27.00 EUR 54675.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-06-27; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: TRATON SE

Dachauer Str. 641

80995 München

Germany
Internet: www.traton.com





 
