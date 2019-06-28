DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AND THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK SIGN FINANCING AGREEMENT FOR EUR 20 MILLION
DGAP-Ad-hoc: PAION AG / Key word(s): Financing
PAION AND THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK SIGN FINANCING AGREEMENT FOR EUR 20 MILLION
PAION will primarily use the funds for the EU Phase III program including filing for market approval of remimazolam in general anesthesia, filing for market approval in procedural sedation and the further development program with remimazolam in Europe.
MC Services AG served as financial advisor to PAION for the transaction.
End of inside information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
Dr. Wolfgang Söhngen, CEO of PAION AG, commented: "With three remimazolam submissions currently in the approval process, we have reached very important milestones with our employees, cooperation partners and licensees. Therefore, it is a great vote of confidence from the EIB and the European Fund for Strategic Investments to include us in the Juncker plan to fund innovative R&D companies and promising product candidates. It enables us to perform remimazolam"s European development program not only in general anesthesia but also in procedural sedation. We very much look forward to bringing remimazolam to doctors and patients as quickly as possible."
About the European Investment Bank
The European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI) is the main pillar of the Juncker Plan and provides first loss guarantees, enabling the EIB to invest in more projects that often come with greater risks. EFSI has already yielded tangible results. The projects and agreements approved for financing under EFSI are expected to mobilize almost EUR 410 bn in investments, and support 952,000 SMEs in the 28 Member States. More information on the results of the Investment Plan for Europe is available here.
About remimazolam
PAION has completed clinical development of remimazolam for procedural sedation in the U.S. The U.S. licensee, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, submitted a new drug application in procedural sedation in the U.S. in April 2019 and is responsible for any further development activities in the U.S. In Japan, licensee Mundipharma filed for market approval in general anesthesia in December 2018. In China, licensee Yichang Humanwell filed for market approval in procedural sedation in November 2018. In Europe, PAION initiated a Phase III study in general anesthesia in July 2018.
In addition to procedural sedation and general anesthesia, based on positive Phase II study results, ICU sedation beyond 24 hours is another possible attractive indication for further development in the EU by PAION as well as by its licensees in other territories.
Remimazolam is partnered in the U.S. (Cosmo Pharmaceuticals), Japan (Mundipharma), China (Yichang Humanwell), Canada (Pharmascience), Russia/CIS, Turkey and the MENA region (R-Pharm) as well as South Korea (Hana Pharm). For all other markets outside the EU, remimazolam is available for licensing.
In Europe, PAION is currently focused on the development of remimazolam for general anesthesia, but is also evaluating the possibility of submitting a Marketing Authorization Application in procedural sedation based on the U.S. development program.
Development of remimazolam for intensive care unit (ICU) sedation is part of the longer-term life-cycle plan for remimazolam.
Disclaimer:
This release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the future business of PAION AG. These forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the current expectations, estimates and projections of PAION AG"s management as of the date of this release. They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Should actual conditions differ from the Company"s assumptions, actual results and actions may differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Considering the risks, uncertainties and other factors involved, recipients should not rely unreasonably upon these forward-looking statements. PAION AG has no obligation to periodically update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.
