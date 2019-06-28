DGAP-PVR: JOST Werke AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: JOST Werke AG


JOST Werke AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung


28.06.2019 / 16:15


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: JOST Werke AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Siemensstraße 2
PLZ: 63263
Ort: Neu-Isenburg
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900G977BSS7DATK68

2. Grund der Mitteilung








X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
Freiwillige Konzernmitteilung mit Schwellenberührung auf Ebene Tochterunternehmen

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Allianz SE
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: München, Deutschland

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Allianz Lebensversicherungs-AG, Allianz Private Krankenversicherungs-AG

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

26.06.2019

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 9,32 % 0 % 9,32 % 14.900.000
letzte Mitteilung 8,59 % 0 % 8,59 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE000JST4000 0 1389018 0 % 9,32 %
Summe 1389018 9,32 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG










Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %




 %
    Summe
%

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG












Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %





 %
      Summe
%

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:













































































Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Allianz SE % % %
Allianz Deutschland AG % % %
Allianz Private Krankenversicherigungs-AG 3,26 % % %
 


Allianz SE % % %
Allianz Deutschland AG % % %
Allianz Versicherungs-AG % % %
 


Allianz SE % % %
Allianz Deutschland AG % % %
Allianz Lebensversicherungs-AG 5,13 % % 5,13 %
 


Allianz SE % % %
Allianz Argos 14 GmbH % % %
Allianz Holding France SAS % % %
Allianz France SA % % %
Allianz Vie SA % % %
 


Allianz SE % % %
Allianz Asset Management GmbH % % %
Allianz Global Investors GmbH % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

 


Datum

28.06.2019














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: JOST Werke AG

Siemensstraße 2

63263 Neu-Isenburg

Deutschland
Internet: www.jost-world.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




833191  28.06.2019 



