DGAP-Adhoc: Vapiano SE: Appointment of Johann Stohner to the Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer
2019. június 28., péntek, 17:40
DGAP-Ad-hoc: VAPIANO SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Vapiano SE: Appointment of Johann Stohner to the Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer
Cologne, June 28, 2019 - The Supervisory Board of Vapiano SE (ISIN: DE000A0WMNK9) today appointed Johann Stohner to the Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer (CTO) with effect from July 1, 2019. His appointment is intended to last until the successful completion of the transformation.
Mr. Stohner is Managing Director of the consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal and he has more than 20 years of international experience as an expert in the transformation of globally operating enterprises as well as medium-sized companies in a consulting or executive capacity. As a member of the Management Board, he will - within the scope of a consulting mandate with Alvarez & Marsal Deutschland GmbH - support the company in the implementation of optimization measures on the basis of a restructuring concept and within the framework of the new strategic accentuation.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VAPIANO SE
|Im Zollhafen 2-4
|50678 Cologne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 221 67001-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 221 67001-205
|E-mail:
|info@vapiano.eu
|Internet:
|www.vapiano.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0WMNK9
|WKN:
|A0WMNK
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|833073
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
833073 28-Jun-2019 CET/CEST
