DGAP-News: QSC closes Plusnet sale prematurely
2019. július 01., hétfő, 07:30
DGAP-News: QSC AG / Key word(s): Disposal
QSC closes Plusnet sale prematurely
- Transaction closed as of 30 June 2019
Explains QSC"s CEO, Jürgen Hermann: "The successful sale of Plusnet has turned QSC back into a growth company." The digitaliser to the SME sector now operates exclusively in growth markets. QSC"s portfolio, which is tailored to the needs of SME players, is based on great technological expertise in its Cloud, SAP and IoT businesses. Following the sale, the Company can now expand its forward-looking business fields more rapidly in line with the 2020plus Growth Strategy presented at the end of May 2019. Stresses Jürgen Hermann: "From 2020, we will be generating double-digit revenue growth every year."
The premature closing of the transaction also affects QSC"s full-year forecast for 2019. The guidance published on 23 May 2019, which foresaw revenues of more than EUR 255 million, EBITDA of more than EUR 145 million and free cash flow of more than EUR 130 million, was based on the assumption that Plusnet would be deconsolidated as of 31 July 2019. Given that Plusnet"s sales and earnings contributions for the month of July will no longer be included, QSC now expects the following key figures for 2019 as a whole: revenues of more than EUR 235 million, EBITDA of more than EUR 140 million and an unchanged free cash flow of more than EUR 130 million.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|QSC AG
|Mathias-Brüggen-Straße 55
|50829 Cologne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-221-669-8724
|Fax:
|+49-221-669-8009
|E-mail:
|invest@qsc.de
|Internet:
|www.qsc.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005137004
|WKN:
|513700
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|833171
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
833171 01.07.2019
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases revenue by 9 percent in the first quarter of 2019
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG steigert Umsatz im ersten Quartal 2019 um 9 Prozent
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with 19 percent revenue increase in 2018
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2018 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 19 Prozent
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes preliminary figures for 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]