DGAP-Adhoc: Bastei Lübbe concludes its 2018/19 financial year better than forecast
2019. július 01., hétfő, 11:46
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bastei Lübbe AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results
Bastei Lübbe concludes its 2018/19 financial year better than forecast
Cologne, 1 July 2019. Based on preliminary numbers for the 2018/2019 financial year, Bastei Lübbe AG (ISIN DE000A1X3YY0) has exceeded its forecast, last updated in February 2019, for the three key figures revenues, earnings and debt.
Accordingly, consolidated revenues of around EUR 95 million were achieved in fiscal year 2018/2019. In its forecast, the Executive Board of Bastei Lübbe AG had expected revenues of Euro 90 million. The overachievement is due to an improved business situation in the Book and Games segments.
Consolidated earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came out between EUR 2 million and EUR 2.5 million according to preliminary numbers, and thus at least at the upper end of the forecast range of EUR 0.5 million to EUR 2 million. In the previous year, which was burdened by restructuring measures, a negative EBIT of EUR -18.0 million was achieved. The better-than-expected development in the 2018/2019 financial year is mainly due to higher Group revenues and lower restructuring costs.
Net debt as of March 31, 2019 was around EUR 18 million instead of the forecast EUR 25 million, and thus also better than expected. Compared to the previous year (EUR 30.1 million), it was reduced by 40%. This is mainly due to the positive development in the fourth quarter of the financial year and cautious liquidity planning.
The final audited annual financials will be published as planned on 11 July 2019 with the 2018/2019 annual report of Bastei Lübbe AG. The annual report will then be available on the Internet at https://www.luebbe.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bastei Lübbe AG
|Schanzenstraße 6 - 20
|51063 Köln
|Germany
|Phone:
|02 21 / 82 00 - 0
|Fax:
|02 21 / 82 00 - 1900
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@luebbe.de
|Internet:
|www.luebbe.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1X3YY0, DE000A1K0169
|WKN:
|A1X3YY, A1K016
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|833731
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
833731 01-Jul-2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases revenue by 9 percent in the first quarter of 2019
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG steigert Umsatz im ersten Quartal 2019 um 9 Prozent
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with 19 percent revenue increase in 2018
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2018 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 19 Prozent
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes preliminary figures for 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]