2019. július 01., hétfő, 13:07





01.07.2019 / 13:07


Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU)
2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

01 July 2019

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 24 June 2019 until and including 28 June 2019, a
number of 174,500 shares were bought back within the framework of the
current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:
















































DateNumber of sharesAverage pricePurchased volume


acquired(EUR)(EUR)
24 Jun201935,00028.2702989,457.00
25 Jun201935,00028.1842986,447.00
26 Jun201935,00028.194986,790.00
27 Jun201935,10028.4517995,809.50
28 Jun201934,50028.7493991,850.85






Total174,50028.36884,950,354.35










































An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company
website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework
of the current share buyback program in the time period from 17 June 2019
until and including 28 June 2019 amounts to 352,000 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any
solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.














Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG

Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20

53113 Bonn

Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com





 
