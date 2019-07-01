DGAP-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

2019. július 01., hétfő, 13:47





DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 29th Interim Reporting


Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information


01.07.2019 / 13:47


Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation
(EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback - 29th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 24 June 2019 until and including 30 June 2019, a
number of 134,523 shares were bought back within the framework of the share
buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 3 December 2018, Siemens
Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the
Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation
(EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December 2018.

Shares were bought back as follows:


























Day of purchaseAggregated volume inWeighted average price

shares
24/06/201922,281106.14036
25/06/201922,500105.74458
26/06/201930,000103.55791
27/06/201930,000103.47943
28/06/201929,742104.06029











The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens
Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework
of the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and
including 30 June 2019 amounts to 6,778,502 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by
a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares
are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 1 July 2019

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board














01.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1

80333 München

Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




833561  01.07.2019 



