01.07.2019 / 13:47





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation

(EU) no. 596/2014



Share buyback - 29th Interim Reporting



In the time period from 24 June 2019 until and including 30 June 2019, a

number of 134,523 shares were bought back within the framework of the share

buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 3 December 2018, Siemens

Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the

Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation

(EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December 2018.



Shares were bought back as follows:















Day of purchase

Aggregated volume in

Weighted average price



shares



24/06/2019

22,281

106.14036

25/06/2019

22,500

105.74458

26/06/2019

30,000

103.55791

27/06/2019

30,000

103.47943

28/06/2019

29,742

104.06029



























The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens

Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and

including 30 June 2019 amounts to 6,778,502 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by

a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares

are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the

Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Munich, 1 July 2019



Siemens Aktiengesellschaft



The Managing Board

