Global Fashion Group S.A. announces that in accordance with art. 1 (1) (9)
(a) of the law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers,
as amended (the "Transparency Law") the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg is the
home Member State for Global Fashion Group S.A. pursuant to the
Transparency Law














Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.

5, Heienhaff

1736 Senningerberg

Luxemburg
Internet: https://global-fashion-group.com





 
