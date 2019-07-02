DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Home Member State





Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of the Home Member State with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





01.07.2019 / 15:45





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Global Fashion Group S.A. announces that in accordance with art. 1 (1) (9)

(a) of the law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers,

as amended (the "Transparency Law") the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg is the

home Member State for Global Fashion Group S.A. pursuant to the

Transparency Law





01.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

