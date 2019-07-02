

1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

Biofrontera AG

Straße, Hausnr.:

Hemmelrather Weg 201

PLZ:

51377

Ort:

Leverkusen

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

391200D6GFSVFGFQTL13



2. Grund der Mitteilung



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

X

Sonstiger Grund:

Freiwillige Konzernmitteilung aufgrund Schwellenberührung eines Tochterunternehmens



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Heidelberg, Deutschland



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

SPARTA AG





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

21.06.2019



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

13,46 %

0,00 %

13,46 %

44.632.674

letzte Mitteilung

12,75 %

0,00 %

12,75 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE0006046113

1328447

4680543

2,98 %

10,49 %

Summe

6008990

13,46 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %







0

0,00 %





Summe

0

0,00 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %









0

0,00 %







Summe

0

0,00 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft

%

%

%

ABC Beteiligungen AG

%

%

%









Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft

%

%

%

Prisma Equity AG

%

%

%









Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft

%

%

%

Deutsche Balaton Biotech AG

3,06 %

%

%









Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft

%

%

%

SPARTA AG

7,20 %

%

7,20 %



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:







Datum

27.06.2019



