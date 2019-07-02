DGAP-PVR: Biofrontera AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2019. július 01., hétfő, 16:56





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Biofrontera AG


Biofrontera AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


01.07.2019 / 16:56


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: Biofrontera AG
Street: Hemmelrather Weg 201
Postal code: 51377
City: Leverkusen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200D6GFSVFGFQTL13

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification due to threshold tangency of a subsidiary

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft
City of registered office, country: Heidelberg, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

SPARTA AG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

21 Jun 2019

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 13.46 % 0.00 % 13.46 % 44,632,674
Previous notification 12.75 % 0.00 % 12.75 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006046113 1328447 4680543 2.98 % 10.49 %
Total 6008990 13.46 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG












Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %



0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG














Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %




0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:








































Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft % % %
ABC Beteiligungen AG % % %
 


Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft % % %
Prisma Equity AG % % %
 


Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft % % %
Deutsche Balaton Biotech AG 3.06 % % %
 


Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft % % %
SPARTA AG 7.20 % % 7.20 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 


Date

27 Jun 2019














01.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Biofrontera AG

Hemmelrather Weg 201

51377 Leverkusen

Germany
Internet: www.biofrontera.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




833933  01.07.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=833933&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum